In a candid interview with CNN, Michael Cohen talked about his face-to-face encounter with his ex-boss, Donald Trump, during the New York civil fraud trial. The lawyer detailed his emotions, stating that when he testified against Trump, he felt strangely devoid of any sentiment. “I was confused on how I was going to be," Cohen explained. "And actually, I felt nothing. It was so weird that here I am, sitting directly across from Donald Trump, and I felt absolutely nothing." Cohen further explained, "And then directly over his left shoulder was his son, Eric, who also I maintained a relationship with. And I felt absolutely nothing. I looked at him, and I said to myself, boy, what a sad-looking, pathetic, deflated individual."

Cohen’s interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett shed light on his state of mind as he eventually 'reunited' with the former President during the trial. Erin questioned Cohen, “You were sentenced to three years behind bars for what you had called ‘dirty deeds’ that you committed on behalf of him, What was it like in that room, face to face?” Cohen acknowledged the discomfort he felt, confessing that despite his connection with the Trumps, he observed a pitiful sight of the former President.

“This is not about Donald Trump vs. Michael Cohen, or Michael Cohen vs. Donald Trump. This is about accountability, plain and simple.”



— Michael Cohen arrives to testify at his former boss Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial in Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/TIYady3WJM — The Recount (@therecount) October 24, 2023

Cohen’s testimony in the case is prominent in determining Trump’s culpability and the associated penalties. As per Yahoo, the trial revolves around a history of fraudulent activities by Trump’s organization. Cohen’s past revelations about Trump’s financial dealings have a strong role to play in this legal battle that Trump faces. In other words, Cohen’s testimony could potentially impact the case's outcome against the former President.

Trump’s constant attacks on Cohen via social media platforms have been escalating, with him labeling Cohen as a 'SleazeBag' and challenging the trial’s unbiasedness. As per The Hill, he wrote on Truth Social, “The Attorney General case against me in New York State just lost its STAR witness, SleazeBag former attorney Michael Cohen (he was disbarred for lying, and more!), who admitted to lying in this case and clearly stated that I did nothing wrong. The unhinged Judge, a highly political and fully biased Trump Hater, refused to dismiss this HOAX of a case, and has lost all CREDIBILITY.” Trump further continued, “He should be ashamed of himself for having ruled against me before the trial even started.” As per the same report, Cohen’s recent statement during the trial contradicts his previous testimony, which may probably complicate the case.

Michael Cohen, testifying in the civil fraud trial, was asked to recount the crimes to which he has pleaded guilty.



Cohen noted one of the charges was lying to Congress about Trump's efforts to land a property in Russia.



"I did that at the direction and benefit of Mr. Trump." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 24, 2023

However, Cohen emphasized that the evidence in possession of the Attorney General’s office could validate the Trump Organization’s involvement in fraudulent activities, emphasizing that the core of the current legal proceedings revolves around disciplinary measures. The trial continues to unfold complex details about Trump’s financial dealings, leading to arguments about potential fines and penalties. The climax of the trial, including the potential financial repercussions on Trump, is still a matter of conjecture, shaping the future implications of the case and its impact on Trump's legal standing.

