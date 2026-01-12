Donald Trump’s Niece Mary, 60, Shares Pics from Secret Wedding with Girlfriend

Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, a psychologist and author, revealed in a Substack thread that she secretly married her girlfriend in an intimate ceremony in October last year. She captioned the post “Reader, I Married Her.”

Mary, a vocal critic of her estranged uncle Donald Trump, in her extensive post, mentioned that only close friends and family members were in attendance. “In October, the two of us were married in front of a small group of some of our family and closest friends,” Mary Trump wrote.

Mary, without disclosing the name of her wife, mentioned that she also happens to be her best friend. “Today, I continue to be stunned by my greatest good fortune. I am married not only to the love of my life but to my best friend. Because I opened myself to the possibility that was held out to me almost a year ago, my other relationships have deepened in new and unexpected ways. I am happy in a way I never would have dared imagine,” an excerpt from Mary Trump’s Substack read.

Mary Trump also shared a few glimpses of her close-knit wedding ceremony. One of the pictures features a glimpse of the newlyweds holding hands in a greyscale shot. Another picture showcases a snippet of the simple wedding ceremony venue.

Mary Trump mentioned in her post the reason she and her partner decided to keep their marriage news a secret from the world for the longest time and wrote, “There is more to the story, of course—including the reason for my not having spoken of my marriage publicly before this—and times continue to be challenging.”

She continued, “The first eleven days of 2026 represent an escalation of the horrors we experienced as a country since January 20, 2025, that is as shocking as it is predictable.” For context, Mary’s estranged uncle Donald Trump’s second term as the US President began in January last year.

Tracing the timeline of events as they followed, Mary documented in her post, “At the very beginning of 2025—January 20th to be exact (not an insignificant date)—I was presented with an alternative to the shuttered, circumscribed, and lonely life I had come to live. For reasons I still haven’t figured out (if past is prologue, I had no reason to believe that I would ever find somebody with whom I could share my life in a way that was joyous and loving and mutual), I allowed myself to embrace that alternative.”

“For that reason, it is more important than ever to remember there is always light and hope and love to be had if we allow ourselves to let it in. We must always let it in,” Mary Trump wrote, signing off her post.

Mary often slams Donald Trump publicly. In a latest dig on YouTube, Mary claimed that Donald Trump is “unstable” and said, “Donald Trump is an awful leader, but what really makes him dangerous is his incredible insecurity.”

Mary also took a swipe at Trump in a strongly-worded post.

“What appears to be happening is that he is becoming steadily more insecure over time. It seems the more he gets of what he thinks he wants—money, power, chaos—the more insecure and fearful he becomes,” Mary Trump continued in a strongly-worded X post.

Mary also took a swipe at Trump, renaming the Kennedy Center, and she said with a hint of irony, “Renaming the Institute of Peace after Donald could convince the Nobel committee that he actually cares about peace.”