Donald Trump, 79, Is In a “Dangerous Downward Spiral,” Niece Mary Warns

Mary Trump has finally said what many have been thinking, but few dare to speak aloud. On Monday, Donald Trump’s niece shared a shocking clip of her talking about her biggest worries about her uncle.

The 60-year-old political commentator, who is a psychologist by profession, shockingly claimed that the president has become more “unstable” than before. Mary added that Donald’s grip on power seemed to be getting weaker, even though he gained more of it.

As if that is not enough, she also revealed that the same symptoms in the President were once recognized as those suffered by his late father, Fred Trump Sr., toward the end of his life.

“Donald Trump is an awful leader, but what really makes him dangerous is his incredible insecurity,” Mary Trump said, her words carrying the weight of someone who has spent a lifetime studying her uncle’s psychology. She’s not making political arguments here. She’s making a clinical observation about a pattern she’s watched intensify over months.

“What appears to be happening is that he is becoming steadily more insecure over time. It seems the more he gets of what he thinks he wants—money, power, chaos—the more insecure and fearful he becomes,” she added.

The Institute of Peace “Trump’s Fragile Ego Distorts National Treasures” full video | https://t.co/elmk4odqhw pic.twitter.com/nvypjfO5Nu — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) December 29, 2025

The observation cuts to the heart of what makes the current moment so precarious. Trump’s insecurity doesn’t manifest as quiet doubt or private reflection. It explodes outward in erratic decisions and impulsive actions that affect the entire nation.

Consider the recent renaming of both the Kennedy Center and the Institute of Peace—moves that Mary Trump interprets as desperate attempts to cement a legacy and secure validation. “Renaming the Institute of Peace after Donald could convince the Nobel committee that he actually cares about peace,” she suggested, a comment tinged with dark irony.

The president’s failure to win a Nobel Prize this year clearly still stings, and rather than accept it, he’s rewriting institutions to reshape his image.

The concerns about Trump’s fitness for office have moved well beyond family whispers. Clinical psychologists are now speaking publicly about what they observe.

Dr. John Gartner, a former psychology professor at Johns Hopkins University, told The Daily Beast Podcast in November that the president’s recent mistakes, such as mixing up the names of countries and world leaders, attacking journalists without reason, falling asleep during important meetings, and giving speeches that make less and less sense, could be “clinical signs of dementia.”

What’s particularly alarming is how such cognitive decline interacts with existing personality disorders. “[People with dementia] begin to display increasingly crude, disorganized, aggressive or confused versions of whatever personality disorder they had previously,” Gartner explained.

At 79, concerns about Trump’s mental acuity aren’t merely political chatter. They’re legitimate questions about whether the leader of the free world can still perform his duties effectively.

Mary Trump has arrived at her conclusions not through abstract analysis but through lived experience. She’s seen this pattern before—in her grandfather, Fred Trump Sr., during his final years. The recognition is haunting.

“He reminds me a great deal of my grandfather. I recognize his look of confusion, as well as his inability to remain focused in time and space,” she said. She’s observed the deterioration firsthand: his short-term memory appearing to worsen, his impulse control—always tenuous—becoming even more unstable.

Amid all these health fears, the POTUS has repeatedly maintained that he does not have dementia, citing his performance on cognitive tests, like the MoCA, which he claims to have “aced.”