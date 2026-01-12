2026 New Year Giveaway
Politics

“Sick” Karoline Leavitt Calls Renee Good “Deranged Lunatic Woman,” Says Jonathan Ross’ Action Was “Justified”

Published on: January 12, 2026 at 4:33 PM ET

Karoline Leavitt calls dead Minneapolis shooting victim "deranged lunatic," sparks social media backlash.

Jaja Agpalo
Written By Jaja Agpalo
News Writer
Karoline_Leavitt_speaks_during_Fox_News_interview
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the ICE officer's actions. (Image source: Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, via Wikimedia Commons)

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt faced another round of backlash after she defended ICE officer Jonathan Ross, who shot and killed Renee Good during an operation in Minneapolis last week.

Fox News halted its regular programming on Monday, January 12, to air an interview with Leavitt, 28, who provided an update on the Trump administration. Sporting a telling outfit, the press secretary discussed several topics, including President Donald Trump’s visit to Michigan, the tense situation in Iran and Venezuela, and the recent protests in Minneapolis.

Karoline Leavitt stated that the ICE officer who fatally shot Renee had been “justified,” and that people like her, whom she branded a “deranged lunatic woman,” are harassing immigration agents. The press secretary added that Trump will deliver an economic address in Michigan tomorrow to show people that “the best is yet to come.”

When Fox News anchor John Roberts asked if Donald Trump stood behind Ross’s actions, Leavitt retorted without hesitation. “Absolutely. President Trump was right about this all along. This deranged lunatic woman was trying to ram him over with her vehicle,” she stated.

Netizens were quick to respond to Karoline Leavitt’s statements, mostly condemning her for her already-determined facts and rendering judgment on a woman whose body was still being processed. “Sick,” one X user simply wrote.

“It always amazes me to see that cross necklace around her neck doesn’t burst into flames,” a second commented, referencing the press secretary’s signature silver cross she donned during the interview. “Speaking ill of the dead is real classy, especially when it’s a blatant lie. The Trump administration at its best,” another netizen stated.

Others defended Leavitt’s comments. “The woman drove her car into the ICE officer. That fact irrefutable. Shame on Democrats for defending that violent act,” a fourth X user added.

Karoline Leavitt’s interview came after she accompanied Trump as he addressed the press on Air Force One on Sunday, January 11, about various issues, including the rising tensions in Iran. She could not help smiling as the 79-year-old commander-in-chief “cooked” yet another female reporter who asked him what he described to be a “silly” question.

“Which options have you been briefed on, are you meeting with senior officials,” the news reporter asked before Trump interrupted to ask her, “Why would I tell you that?” The POTUS interrupted that CNN reporter repeatedly and questioned why she was asking such questions, mocking the network as “fake news.”

While the heated exchange was underway, Karoline Leavitt, standing behind Trump, was seen smiling as he delivered his criticisms. Some netizens focused on the press secretary’s reaction, which seemed to signal approval of the president’s confrontational approach.

“Karoline’s smirk in the back,” one person stated. “Love Caroline in the background laughing at her boss cooking CNN,” another social media user wrote. A third X user joked, “Karoline’s reaction to the nuking is priceless.”

Critics claimed that Karoline Leavitt’s role has become less about the Trump administration’s policy and more about defending its most controversial decision — the Minneapolis shooting was no exception.

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *