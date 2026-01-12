“Sick” Karoline Leavitt Calls Renee Good “Deranged Lunatic Woman,” Says Jonathan Ross’ Action Was “Justified”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt faced another round of backlash after she defended ICE officer Jonathan Ross, who shot and killed Renee Good during an operation in Minneapolis last week.

Fox News halted its regular programming on Monday, January 12, to air an interview with Leavitt, 28, who provided an update on the Trump administration. Sporting a telling outfit, the press secretary discussed several topics, including President Donald Trump’s visit to Michigan, the tense situation in Iran and Venezuela, and the recent protests in Minneapolis.

Karoline Leavitt stated that the ICE officer who fatally shot Renee had been “justified,” and that people like her, whom she branded a “deranged lunatic woman,” are harassing immigration agents. The press secretary added that Trump will deliver an economic address in Michigan tomorrow to show people that “the best is yet to come.”

FOX NEWS: The officer involved in the Minneapolis shooting — does the president stand fully behind him? Does he think his action were justified? LEAVITT: Absolutely. President Trump was right about this all along. This deranged lunatic woman was trying to ram him over with her… pic.twitter.com/qPlXlyqPgR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 12, 2026

When Fox News anchor John Roberts asked if Donald Trump stood behind Ross’s actions, Leavitt retorted without hesitation. “Absolutely. President Trump was right about this all along. This deranged lunatic woman was trying to ram him over with her vehicle,” she stated.

Netizens were quick to respond to Karoline Leavitt’s statements, mostly condemning her for her already-determined facts and rendering judgment on a woman whose body was still being processed. “Sick,” one X user simply wrote.

“It always amazes me to see that cross necklace around her neck doesn’t burst into flames,” a second commented, referencing the press secretary’s signature silver cross she donned during the interview. “Speaking ill of the dead is real classy, especially when it’s a blatant lie. The Trump administration at its best,” another netizen stated.

REGIME RECKONING: Karoline Leavitt backed President Trump’s call to use “lethal force” against the Iranian regime as protests continue to rock the country and turn deadly amid a government crackdown on demonstrators demanding change. pic.twitter.com/kY5GmVYP70 — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 12, 2026

Others defended Leavitt’s comments. “The woman drove her car into the ICE officer. That fact irrefutable. Shame on Democrats for defending that violent act,” a fourth X user added.

Karoline Leavitt’s interview came after she accompanied Trump as he addressed the press on Air Force One on Sunday, January 11, about various issues, including the rising tensions in Iran. She could not help smiling as the 79-year-old commander-in-chief “cooked” yet another female reporter who asked him what he described to be a “silly” question.

“Which options have you been briefed on, are you meeting with senior officials,” the news reporter asked before Trump interrupted to ask her, “Why would I tell you that?” The POTUS interrupted that CNN reporter repeatedly and questioned why she was asking such questions, mocking the network as “fake news.”

CNN: Do you think Iran takes your threats seriously? @POTUS: “Wouldn’t you say that they probably do at this point, after going through it for years with me?… Soleimani, al-Baghdadi, the Iran nuclear threat wiped out… What a stupid question.” pic.twitter.com/lE1Ygwu5px — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 12, 2026

While the heated exchange was underway, Karoline Leavitt, standing behind Trump, was seen smiling as he delivered his criticisms. Some netizens focused on the press secretary’s reaction, which seemed to signal approval of the president’s confrontational approach.

“Karoline’s smirk in the back,” one person stated. “Love Caroline in the background laughing at her boss cooking CNN,” another social media user wrote. A third X user joked, “Karoline’s reaction to the nuking is priceless.”

Critics claimed that Karoline Leavitt’s role has become less about the Trump administration’s policy and more about defending its most controversial decision — the Minneapolis shooting was no exception.