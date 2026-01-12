Melania’s Movie Gets Two Words From Trump: “It’s Incredible”

President Donald Trump has already reviewed his wife’s upcoming documentary. The review is short. Two words. “It’s incredible.” He gave that verdict before watching the full film.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said he had only seen “pieces” of the Amazon documentary about First Lady Melania Trump, but felt confident enough to praise it anyway. “I’ve seen pieces of it, it’s incredible,” he said, repeating the word a second time for emphasis.

First Lady Melania Trump talks about her upcoming film, titled MELANIA: “A first of its kind, capturing the 20 days of my life before the inauguration. 20 intense days of transformation from private citizen to First Lady.” MELANIA will be released in theaters on January 30,… pic.twitter.com/RDl4pRkK2k — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) November 7, 2025

The film, titled Melania, is set to premiere later this month at the Kennedy Center (whose new name Congress refuses to acknowledge) before streaming on Prime Video from January 30. Amazon reportedly paid $40 million to license the project, which follows Melania Trump during the 20 days leading up to her husband’s inauguration and her return to the White House.

Trump framed the documentary as a natural extension of his wife’s public image. He reminded reporters that her recent book topped bestseller lists and suggested the film is drawing similar attention. “She did a book and the book was a big number one best seller, and this is a movie and it seems to be captivating a lot of people’s attention,” he said.

The president also made a point of highlighting the exclusivity of the premiere. Tickets, he said, are hard to come by. “Everybody wants tickets to the premiere,” Trump told reporters, name-dropping hockey legend Wayne Gretzky as someone who wanted to attend. “I think it’s going to be great.”

Reporter: Have you seen the Melania movie yet? Trump: I’ve seen pieces of it. It’s incredible. It’s going to be doing the premier at The Trump Kennedy Center. It’s a very hard ticket. Everybody—Wayne Gretzky and his wife…everybody wants tickets. pic.twitter.com/4B2Hxpm43P — Acyn (@Acyn) January 12, 2026

The documentary’s trailer offers a controlled, behind-the-scenes look at Melania as she prepares for rallies, meetings, and the inauguration itself. In one moment, she addresses the camera directly. “Everyone wants to know, so here it is,” she says.

Another clip shows Melania on the phone with her husband. Trump asks if she has watched the documentary yet. Her reply is blunt. “I did not, no,” she says, adding that she’ll probably see it “on the news.”

The project has drawn attention not only for its subject but also for its director. Melania is directed by Brett Ratner, whose return to filmmaking has been controversial. Ratner, known for commercial hits including Rush Hour and X-Men, largely disappeared from Hollywood after multiple women accused him harassment in 2017. He has denied the allegations.

Looks like the Melania Movie is going on a very, very extended run at the “trump-Kennedy Center.” https://t.co/TtMqEspNs3 — 😱 Scary Larry 😱 🇺🇦✊🏻🇺🇸🗽 (@aintscarylarry) January 10, 2026

At the time, Ratner stepped away from studio projects, saying he did not want to negatively impact Warner Bros. while the claims were addressed. His involvement in the Melania documentary marks his most high-profile project in years.

Amazon has not confirmed the reported $40 million licensing fee, nor has it disclosed how much of that money, if any, will go directly to Melania Trump. The First Lady is listed as an executive producer on the film, and the deal reportedly includes a multi-episode follow-up docuseries.

For Trump, the film appears to sit comfortably alongside the branding he has long promoted around his family. He described the premiere as “very exciting” and returned again to the idea that demand alone signals success.

Whether audiences agree will soon be tested. For now, the president seems satisfied that the film is already a hit, even if he hasn’t watched it all the way through.