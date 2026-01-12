2026 New Year Giveaway
News

Melania’s Movie Gets Two Words From Trump: “It’s Incredible”

Published on: January 12, 2026 at 2:27 PM ET

The First Lady’s $40m Amazon documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center, whether he’s seen it or not.

Tracey Ashlee
Written By Tracey Ashlee
News Writer
Pranita Chaubey
Edited By Pranita Chaubey
News Writer
President Trump had only the highest praise for his wife's movie "Melania."(Image Source: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump has already reviewed his wife’s upcoming documentary. The review is short. Two words. “It’s incredible.” He gave that verdict before watching the full film.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said he had only seen “pieces” of the Amazon documentary about First Lady Melania Trump, but felt confident enough to praise it anyway. “I’ve seen pieces of it, it’s incredible,” he said, repeating the word a second time for emphasis.

 

The film, titled Melania, is set to premiere later this month at the Kennedy Center (whose new name Congress refuses to acknowledge) before streaming on Prime Video from January 30. Amazon reportedly paid $40 million to license the project, which follows Melania Trump during the 20 days leading up to her husband’s inauguration and her return to the White House.

Trump framed the documentary as a natural extension of his wife’s public image. He reminded reporters that her recent book topped bestseller lists and suggested the film is drawing similar attention. “She did a book and the book was a big number one best seller, and this is a movie and it seems to be captivating a lot of people’s attention,” he said.

The president also made a point of highlighting the exclusivity of the premiere. Tickets, he said, are hard to come by. “Everybody wants tickets to the premiere,” Trump told reporters, name-dropping hockey legend Wayne Gretzky as someone who wanted to attend. “I think it’s going to be great.”

 

The documentary’s trailer offers a controlled, behind-the-scenes look at Melania as she prepares for rallies, meetings, and the inauguration itself. In one moment, she addresses the camera directly. “Everyone wants to know, so here it is,” she says.

Another clip shows Melania on the phone with her husband. Trump asks if she has watched the documentary yet. Her reply is blunt. “I did not, no,” she says, adding that she’ll probably see it “on the news.”

The project has drawn attention not only for its subject but also for its director. Melania is directed by Brett Ratner, whose return to filmmaking has been controversial. Ratner, known for commercial hits including Rush Hour and X-Men, largely disappeared from Hollywood after multiple women accused him harassment in 2017. He has denied the allegations.

 

At the time, Ratner stepped away from studio projects, saying he did not want to negatively impact Warner Bros. while the claims were addressed. His involvement in the Melania documentary marks his most high-profile project in years.

Amazon has not confirmed the reported $40 million licensing fee, nor has it disclosed how much of that money, if any, will go directly to Melania Trump. The First Lady is listed as an executive producer on the film, and the deal reportedly includes a multi-episode follow-up docuseries.

For Trump, the film appears to sit comfortably alongside the branding he has long promoted around his family. He described the premiere as “very exciting” and returned again to the idea that demand alone signals success.

Whether audiences agree will soon be tested. For now, the president seems satisfied that the film is already a hit,  even if he hasn’t watched it all the way through.

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *