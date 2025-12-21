Melania Trump’s Documentary Trailer Has Everyone Talking—For All the Wrong Reasons

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump is set to give viewers unprecedented access to the 20 days leading up to her husband, Donald Trump’s, second inauguration. A reportedly $40 million project titled Melania, the film presents the events from the perspective of the 55-year-old herself.

As for other key details, the project has been licensed by Amazon and is produced by filmmaker Bret Ratner. He has faced about six accusations of sexual misconduct since 2017. Two of the allegations come from high-profile names, including Natasha Henstridge and Olivia Munn. Ratner has repeatedly denied the allegations, and no criminal charges have been filed against him.

The highly anticipated trailer for Trump’s controversial second inauguration was released on December 17. The film is set for a theatrical release on January 30. The one-minute, eight-second clip opens with Melania wearing a large black hat inside the Capitol Rotunda, moments before Donald Trump was sworn in as President of the United States.

The moment sparked widespread attention when the camera panned to Melania’s face and she said, “Here we go again.” The seemingly harmless remark fueled online discussion. Many viewers interpreted it as a contradictory statement, while others viewed it as a deliberate sign of her disinterest in the ceremony. One user commented, “I thought that was a parody. Now it’s twice as funny.”

Another scene in the trailer captures a conversation between Melania and Donald. As the First Lady dials her phone, she greets him, “Hi, Mr. President, Congratulations!” Trump replies, “Did you watch it?” Melania responds, “I did not. Yeah. I will see it on the news.”

MELANIA, the film, exclusively in theaters worldwide on January 30th, 2026. pic.twitter.com/n2kloQ4JwW — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) December 17, 2025

This brief exchange between the presidential couple once again stirred quite a bit of controversy on social media. People poked fun at the camaraderie between the couple, turning it into a running joke. In fact, some were even convinced that Melania had merely thrown shade at her husband with that remark. One user wrote, “She’s an icon. She’s a legend. She is the moment.” Another user commented, “I’m sorry but Donald Trump: “did you watch it?,”melania: “i did not…i will see it on the news” is just objectively hilarious.”

For those unfamiliar, this project marks Melania Trump’s return to the screen after a long hiatus from modeling and acting. When rumors began circulating that she was producing and starring in her own film, there was widespread speculation about her return to cinema. However, the First Lady stated that she’s had enough time on screen and is content with her current roles and responsibilities.

The cringe faces of the three anti-Trump lefty loons on @thismorning just now. Melania Trump’s new documentary looks amazing but Ashley and Dermot can’t help but try to ridicule her. — Bellatrix (@prayhope2) December 18, 2025

​Back in 2024, Melania Trump had discussed why she chose to let her modeling and acting career take a back seat. She said, “I’ve been on covers – Vogue and many other magazines. But, for me, there are more important things to do than appear on magazine covers.”