Is Donald Trump, 79, Dying? Insiders Reveal President’s ‘Dependency’ On Melania Amid Growing Health Fears

Amid all the chaos happening in several parts of the world, President Donald Trump continues to be dogged by dementia rumors. New reports even suggested that health fears continue to rise as the POTUS is said to be increasingly looking to his wife, Melania, for guidance and emotional support during his second term as president.

A video that captured the growing dependence of the most powerful man in America on his wife has surfaced recently. During a White House press briefing in the State Dining Room, a reporter asked Donald Trump whether he planned to speak with Vladimir Putin in the near future.

“What…he…what…” Trump answered, his words trailing off. Then Melania, who was seated to his left, leaned in and whispered the question back to him, rephrasing it clearly.

When President Trump didn't hear a reporter's question, First Lady Melania Trump repeated it into his ear.

“If you will speak with President Putin in the near future,” the FLOTUS said quietly. Donald Trump nodded and continued, “I will be, yeah. I will be, we’re having very good dialogue.”

People close to the Trump family claimed that moment was telling and it reflects a broader pattern. The POTUS, who is now 79 years old, is increasingly relying on his better half, with insiders claiming he needs Melania Trump “more than ever” as he approaches the age of 80.

“He’s 79, so none of this is a surprise. And, of course, he’s tired. Who wouldn’t be? He nods off. He needs Melania now more than ever,” an anonymous family insider told the Daily Mail.

The Wall Street Journal publishes an explosive story on Trump's failing health with stunning revelations about his disgusting diet and extremely dubious medical choices!

While supporters and critics alike are raising concerns about his well-being, Donald Trump, during an interview with the Wall Street Journal, vehemently denied that he is “declining” and defended his energy and health as “perfect.”

The commander-in-chief revealed he takes more aspirin, 325 milligrams daily, than his doctors recommend since he has done so for 25 years and is “a little superstitious.” They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart. I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?” he furthered.

Donald Trump also confirmed he had a CT scan in October 2025. His doctor, Naby Caption Sean Barbabella, said the results were “perfectly normal and revealed absolutely no abnormalities.” He added that Barron’s dad is in “exceptional health and perfectly suited to execute his duties as Commander in Chief.”

President Trump tells the WSJ that he's taking more aspirin than doctors recommend.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt attributed bruising on Trump’s hands to “frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin.” However, the president’s own admissions paint a very different picture.

Trump told the New York Times he could probably benefit from weight loss medications such as Ozempic or Wegovy, drugs that he has publicly derided as “the fat drugs.” Though he has not tried them, he said he “probably should.”

Besides his tantrums and sudden outbursts, his weight has also been an issue. In 2023, Trump weighed 240 pounds, which put him in the obese category despite his six-foot-three frame. By April 2025, the president had lost sixteen pounds and weighed 224 pounds. Still, he continues to dismiss exercise as boring.

“I just don’t like it. It’s boring,” Trump told the Wall Street Journal in early January. He said the only physical activity he participates in is golfing. “To walk on a treadmill or run on a treadmill for hours and hours [as] some people do, that’s not for me,” he scoffed.

Donald Trump has yet to comment on the claims that he is leaning increasingly more on Melania amid the never-ending dementia rumors.