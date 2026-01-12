From Shading Trump to Date With Amal, the Many Ways George Clooney Stole the Show at the Golden Globes

Hollywood veteran George Clooney came, saw, and absolutely conquered the 2026 Golden Globe Awards. George Clooney occupied the top spot on the list of trends after his appearance at the 83rd edition of the award shows, held at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Clooney was nominated in the Best Male Actor—Motion Picture—Musical/Comedy category this year, for his performance in the Netflix release Jay Kelly. George Clooney also attended the Golden Globes as one of the presenters.

The 64-year-old actor wasn’t there to present just any award but the biggest (and the last) one of the night – the Best Picture – Drama. He was joined by Don Cheadle on the stage.

George Clooney presents the last award of the night for Best Picture – Drama 🏆 … supported from afar by Don Cheadle #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/GH96zvg9jC — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 12, 2026

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that George Clooney stole the show at this year’s Golden Globes, and for more than just one reason. It started with his red-carpet appearance that cryptically doubled up as a shade to US President Donald Trump.

As he walked the Golden Globes red carpet with his wife Amal Clooney by his side, George Clooney decided to flaunt his skills of speaking on French, which many assumed to be a swipe of sorts at Donald Trump.

During his red-carpet appearance, George Clooney said in French, “Bonsoir, mes amis” (as in good evening, my friends). He continued in French, “C’est un honneur d’être ici (an honour to be here).”Per Express US, Clooney’s French greetings were a dig at Trump. “George Clooney mocking Trump for having mocked that he is now a French citizen is hilarious,” an X user wrote. Another added, “I know Trump is punching air right now, George Clooney’s back in the US #GoldenGlobes.”

George Clooney’s French greetings at the Golden Globes came shortly after his family got French citizenship. Trump, in his Truth Social entry had slammed George and Amal Clooney for the same.

“Good News! George and Amal Clooney, two of the worst political prognosticators of all time, have officially become citizens of France, which is, sadly, in the midst of a major crime problem because of their absolutely horrendous handling of immigration, much like we had under Sleepy Joe Biden,” Trump wrote earlier this year.

Meanwhile, George Clooney had responded to Donald Trump with these words, “I totally agree with the current president. We have to make America great again. We’ll start in November.”

George Clooney’s Golden Globes appearance was also a way of shutting down the ongoing divorce rumours with Amal. He and Amal Clooney walked hand-in-hand at the red carpet, and during the ceremony, the power couple were seen sitting together and were all smiles.

George and Amal Clooney got married in 2014, and they are parents to twins Ella and Alexander. Both Amal and George have managed to serve couple goals over the years. While Clooney is the star of several hits as well as critically acclaimed Hollywood films, his wife Amal, is a world-renowned humanitarian lawyer, who has also worked with the UN.

George Clooney, his wife Amal and their twins’ move to France was explained by the actor in an interview with Esquire last year. The Ocean’s Eleven actor explained that he wishes for his kids to grow away from the public glare.

“I was worried about raising our kids in L.A., in the culture of Hollywood. I don’t want them to be walking around worried about paparazzi. I don’t want them being compared to somebody else’s famous kids,” George Clooney said in an interview last year.