George Clooney, Amal Divorce Rumors: Insider Claims French Move Is ‘Exit Strategy’

George Clooney has spent decades perfecting the art of the getaway, whether it’s dodging lasers in Ocean’s Eleven or escaping a swarm of paparazzi on Lake Como. At 64, the Hollywood star seems to be planning his most complicated exit yet.

Amid rumors of marital problems, George Clooney and his family have quietly become French citizens. Insiders say this is the first step in a “secret divorce plan” that will protect his money and his sanity if his marriage to Amal Clooney ever falls apart.

The timing is perfect. Just as rumors that the couple are “living basically totally separate lives” reach a peak, an official announcement from Paris confirms that George Clooney, Amal (47), and their eight-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, are now citizens of the French Republic.

RadarOnline.com reports that the family publicly supports their love for the European way of life, but this bureaucratic move is more about “flexibility” than “joy of living.”

A source close to the actor said, “George is meticulous about thinking ahead and preparing for all possibilities. This is really about flexibility and autonomy. If circumstances were ever to shift, the plan would allow him and Amal each to have a base in separate countries without it becoming a public spectacle or an administrative mess.”

The Clooneys’ move to France has been slow but planned. In 2021, they bought Domaine du Canadel, a stunning 425-acre estate near Brignoles in Provence with vineyards and olive groves, reportedly priced at $9 million. Since then, this sanctuary has become more famous than its famous villa on Lake Como, which is now said to be a vacation home.

George Clooney can get privacy in France that money can’t buy in the US. “Here, they don’t take photos of kids. There aren’t any paparazzi hidden at the school gates. That’s number one for us,” Clooney told French radio in December, citing the country’s strict privacy laws as a primary draw.

Friends say that this legal shield is a big part of his long-term plans. It means that his kids can grow up away from the cameras, no matter what their parents’ relationship status is.

But the fact that their portfolio includes places like France, Italy, the UK, New York, and Kentucky suggests that they are ready to be on their own. An insider said, “It establishes a structure where George and Amal could operate in largely separate professional spheres if necessary, while remaining united in raising their children.”

This practical approach aligns with how things are in their marriage right now. Sources say that the couple’s busy schedules have made them “live basically totally separate lives.” Amal’s work on human rights keeps her in courtrooms all over Europe, while George is always on film sets and in political arenas.

George Clooney’s American influence hasn’t gone away, even though his European roots are getting stronger. He was a big name in the Democratic Party and played a key role in the 2024 election cycle.

He famously wrote a blunt op-ed for the New York Times telling his “friend” Joe Biden to step down. But even though he runs a $675 million empire and shapes US politics, his personal life has changed across the Atlantic.

The source stressed that “George wants to feel in control of what comes next. French citizenship gives him that security and flexibility, regardless of what happens in his marriage.” This latest move ensures he gets to direct the final scene, no matter how the story ends.