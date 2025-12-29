George Clooney, Amal & Family Get French Citizenship And Ditch Hollywood

According to a naturalization decree seen by People, George Clooney, his wife Amal and their eight-year-old twins are moving to France.

People viewed a naturalization decree, in which the famous couple, and their eight-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, now have French citizenship and are on their way to a country house in France. The decree for the family was published in the Journal official on Saturday, December 27, and their primary residence is in France.

Back in October, George, 64, spoke in an interview with Esquire, discussing his life in Europe with his wife, Amal, to whom he was wed in 2014 in Venice, Italy. Since that time, they have two children, the twins, Alexander and Ella.

“You know, we live on a farm in France. A good portion of my life growing up was on a farm, and as a kid, I hated the whole idea of it,” George said. “But now, for them, it’s like – they’re not on their iPads, you know? They have dinner with grown-ups and have to take their dishes in. They have a much better life.”

“Now I find myself back in that life. I drive a tractor and all those things,” he said, adding, “It’s the best chance at a normal life.”

The Hollywood actor also admitted he was “worried about raising our kids in L.A., in the culture of Hollywood.”

Their property is located in southern France and is a former wine estate near the village of Brignoles called the Domaine du Canadel that Clooney purchased in 2021.

“I felt like they were never going to get a fair shake at life,” he said. “France – they kind of don’t give a s*** about fame. I don’t want them to be walking around worried about paparazzi. I don’t want them being compared to somebody else’s famous kids.”

“I love the French culture, your language, even if I’m still bad at it after 400 days of courses,” the actor told RTL Radio, adding that his children will have a “much better life” being raised in France than in Los Angeles.

“Here, they don’t take photos of kids. There aren’t any paparazzi hidden at the school gates. That’s number one for us,” he said.

Their new family home in France isn’t the only property owned by the family, as Clooney also owns a historic manor in England, a Lake Como, Italy villa, a New York apartment and another house close to his family in Kentucky. However, he never imagined that their primary residence would end up being a country house in France.

“Growing up in Kentucky, all I wanted to do was get away from a farm, get away from that life,” he said in an interview with The New York Times.”

According to the Guardian, Clooney isn’t the only Hollywood figure seeking escape with French citizenship. US film director Jim Jarmusch spoke to France Inter radio on Friday, saying he also has plans to apply for French citizenship.

“I would like a place that will allow me to escape from the United States,” he said, adding that he was also drawn to French culture.