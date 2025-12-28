Robert Wagner Shares Wedding Photo With Natalie Wood On What Would Have Been 68th Anniversary

Robert Wagner shares wedding photo with Natalie Wood on what would have been their 68th anniversary,

Fans will remember Robert Wagner for his roles in The Towering Inferno, Hart to Hart, the Austin Powers movie franchise, and more. The Hollywood actor took to his Instagram page on December 28, to celebrate what would have been the 68th anniversary of his marriage to the late actress. Natalie Wood.

He shared a rare loving photo taken on their first wedding day in 1957. In the image, he can be seen tenderly kissing Wood on her forehead. Meanwhile, the West Side Story (1961) actress wore a stunning and chic wedding dress, a lace shawl and a lacy hood. Natalie also starred in Miracle on 34th Street at the age of 8 in 1947, Rebel Without a Cause in 1955, and Splendor in the Grass in 1961.

On his post, Wagner wrote in the caption, “Remembering this special day 68 years ago, when Natalie and I said ‘I do.’ Happy Anniversary, Nat. More than love!”

However, this was only their first marriage, as after getting married in 1957, they got divorced in 1962. It seems the love was still there, as a decade later in 1972 they were married again and were happily together until Wood passed away in 1981. If they had been together all that time, today would have been their 68th anniversary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Wagner (@robertwagnerofficial)

Fans of the couple shared their emotions, with one celebrating Wagner and Wood as a couple, writing, “Such a beautiful couple, definitely more than love.” Another commented, “The Miracle on 34th Street was always NAT. My sisters loved her movies & they still last eternally in our [hearts]. #Deanie #Gypsy.”

One fan shared a heartfelt comment, writing, “A great love is never forgotten, she is always with you and your family,” while another commented, “Beautiful photo and a very special memory.”

Other fans shared their thoughts, with one writing, “Thank you for sharing your beautiful memory. Have a safe and Blessed New Year.” Another wrote, “She was definitely one of a kind! We all miss her so much.”

During the time between Wagner and Wood’s two marriages, Wagner wed actress Marion Marshall, and they were together from 1963 to 1971, with a daughter named Katie. Meanwhile, Wood married her second husband, Richard Gregson and they were married from 1969 to 1972, with a daughter named Natasha.

The couple definitely celebrates daughters, as when Wagner and Wood remarried in 1972, they also welcomed a baby girl, Courtney, in 1974. After Wood died, Wagner continued to raise their joint three daughters. The Hollywood star went on to marry another actress, Jill St. John in 1990. She is best known for playing Tiffany Case, the first American Bond girl of the James Bond franchise, in 1971’s Diamonds Are Forever.

Wagner spoke to People in 2016 about the sad death of Natalie Wood, saying, “You just take it moment by moment and hope that it gets better and more light comes into her life. As an adult and as a man, I could not climb into her head. All you can do is truly love and care for them.”