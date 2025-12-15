Golden Globes 2026: Two Hollywood Heartthrobs Finally Land Much-deserved Nominations

The nominees for the 2026 Golden Globes were revealed on December 8. Two Hollywood heartthrobs who definitely deserve recognition are finally getting their due. For those unversed, the prestigious award ceremony is held every year to celebrate the best of global cinema and television. The nominees and winners are handpicked carefully by the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

For the upcoming ceremony, Jacob Elordi and Paul Mescal have finally landed nominations for their first-ever Golden Globe. Elordi, who is enjoying his peak after delivering an incredible performance in his recent release Frankenstein, has been nominated as the Best Supporting Actor in the Motion Picture category. He played “The Creature” in the critically-acclaimed 2025 movie directed by Guillermo del Toro. Critics agreed that Jacob’s performance in the film was not just groundbreaking, but also his career’s best.

JACOB ELORDI GOLDEN GLOBES NOMINEE pic.twitter.com/ZXGIA6ijPG — be. (@elordisgfr) December 8, 2025

In addition, Elordi has also bagged a nomination in the Best Male Actor (TV, Limited Series) for Narrow Road to the Deep North. He played the role of Dorrigo Evans in the show. Fans couldn’t be happier for the 28-year-old as he continues to show his versatility and range.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), one fan wrote, “Happiness for me is seeing Jacob Elordi nominated for the first time ever for a #GoldenGlobes.” Another echoed, “Jacob Elordi scoring his first-ever #GoldenGlobes nomination for playing The Creature in Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘FRANKENSTEIN’ is WILD. From teen dramas to prestige horror… the rise is unreal. Can’t wait to see him shine!”

A third added, “For those who have seen Frankenstein but haven’t seen The Narrow Road to the Deep North… this is your cue!! He’s also fantastic in the miniseries. Totally deserved the nods.”

Paul Mescal has landed the Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture nomination following his appearance in Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet. The movie follows the life of Shakespeare’s journey beyond his creation, and how his famous play came to life. Mescal, the beloved Irish actor, portrays the role of William Shakespeare in the movie that also reflects on his life as a husband and father as he grapples with his inner struggles.

Paul Mescal is a first-time #GoldenGlobes nominee for his performance as William Shakespeare in Chloé Zhao’s ‘HAMNET.’ pic.twitter.com/3QoBXneN1N — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) December 8, 2025

“Paul Mescal channeling Shakespeare? Genius casting- his intensity will shatter hearts. Chloé Zhao’s vision + that raw talent = instant classic. Congrats on the nom!” wrote one user on X, following the announcement.

Another agreed, “Paul Mescal getting his first Golden Globe nod as Shakespeare? Huge—finally some well-deserved recognition for him. ‘Hamnet’ is already a critical darling, and this just cements his rise.”