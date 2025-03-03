George Clooney & Amal on a Trial Separation—Will They Find Their Way Back?

Marriages are made in heaven, but people in them need to work on them here on earth. Marriages need work and commitment, and sometimes life gets in between. Right now, George Clooney and his wife of 10 years, Amal, would know it best as they are on a trial separation.

George, 63, and Amal, 47, have been married since 2014 and have twins, Ella and Alexander, who are both seven years old. They are one of Hollywood’s most intelligent and accomplished couples.

George Clooney has worked for more than 35 years in Hollywood, with numerous credits and several awards. His wife, Amal Alamuddin-Clooney, is a world-renowned humanitarian lawyer who worked with the UN and was one of the confidantes of then-UN general secretary Kofi Annan.

George Clooney won the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015 during the Golden Globes. During the award, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler addressed the irony of Amal’s achievements and the award to George.

The couple have always admired each other’s work and work ethics; however, this work is what drove a wedge between their marriage.

George and Amal are both entering the second phase of their careers and this time, it’s not as easy. George Clooney has started to move away from Hollywood and is venturing into Broadway’s circle. This keeps him primarily in New York and eats up hours of his day.

Amal, on the other hand, has moved to Oxfordshire in the United Kingdom and has accepted a position as a professor there.

George is preparing to make his Broadway debut in the stage adaptation of his film Good Night and Good Luck in New York City.

In “Good Night, And Good Luck,” George Clooney is making his Broadway debut >> https://t.co/UNouGWnRik @DaveCarlinTV pic.twitter.com/heZISTzoYN — CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) February 15, 2025

Both of them are still committed to their marriage and their work. However, this time around, it is too consuming. A distance of thousands of miles and less and less family time are eating up the couple’s time. They are feeling the strain in their relationship.

Sources close to the couple say that the work that they were once proud of and showed off to each other is now getting in between them.

NEW: The @BlavatnikSchool is delighted to announce the appointment of Amal Clooney as a Visiting Professor of Practice in international law. More info ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/4FO4viMKg8 — University of Oxford (@UniofOxford) February 6, 2025

The couple early on decided to raise their kids away from the glamour of Hollywood and the politics of the US. This decision and Amal’s desire to raise kids in her home country led her to work in Oxford. But now, she is alone, handling her job and kids all on her own.

“It’s easy to criticize her for not being by George Clooney’s side, but they’re doing so well with their routine in Oxfordshire, and they’ve always put their kids first,” the source added. She knew of the challenges and difficulties.

Nevertheless, Amal Clooney has found it challenging to adjust to the long-distance arrangement.

This is a difficult decision for a couple who have always admired each other’s work ethics and have been supportive. But like every other married couple, they are bound to miss each other and their support in running a family. Distance also brings distrust and other issues.

Here, we hope the trial ends in the trial only and the couple resolves their issues.