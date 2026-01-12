“These Clowns Are Just…” – Trump Jr. Slams Mark Ruffalo and Other Stars Over Anti-ICE Protest at Golden Globes

Fashion often threatens to overshadow the cinema at Hollywood award nights but at the Golden Globes 2026, several celebrities across the fraternity united to protest against the ICE after the brutal killing of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis. Mark Ruffalo led the celeb roll call of actors protesting against ICE through their sartorial choices.

Several stars attending the Golden Globes decided to wear lapel pins that have phrases like ‘ICE OUT’ and ‘BE GOOD.’ The likes of Natasha Lyonne, Wanda Sykes, and Jean Smart joined Ruffalo.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr. decided to slam the stars who were protesting against ICE at this year’s Golden Globes. Trump Jr responded to an article titled ‘Mark Ruffalo, Wanda Sykes and more celebs make anti-ICE statement at 2026 Golden Globes’ on X.

Donald Trump Jr. wrote on X, “These clowns are just upset that my father closed Biden’s open border so millions of illegals can no longer flood into our nation. Notice, none of them ever said a word about Laken Riley being violently murdered by one of their beloved illegals!”

Trump Jr. wasn’t the sole critic of the stars displaying anti-ICE fashion choices at the Golden Globes. White House Communications Director Steven Cheung echoed similar thoughts in an X post, where he exclusively targeted Mark Ruffalo.

Mark Ruffalo is a star of several hits as well as critically acclaimed Hollywood films. However, in his X post, Steven Cheung addressed him with these words, “Poor thing Mark Ruffalo, star of She-Hulk, is one of the worst actors in the business. More impressively, he’s an even worse human being by spewing outright lies because deep down inside, he hates himself for knowingly subjecting the public to his god-awful performance.”

Mark Ruffalo, during his Golden Globes red carpet appearance, slammed Donald Trump during an interaction with Entertainment Tonight. “We’ve got, literally, stormtroopers running around terrorizing, and as much as I love all this, I don’t know if I can pretend like this crazy stuff isn’t happening. We have a president who says the laws of the world don’t apply to him and we can rely on his morality, but he has no morality, so where does that leave us? Where does that leave the world?” Mark Ruffalo said.

Meanwhile, in an Instagram post on Sunday, Mark Ruffalo wrote, “This week, an American citizen was killed by ICE, and as a concerned human, I can’t pretend like this is normal. This is an invitation to everyone who follows me, if you’re concerned – you are not alone – together, we can stop the violence, and #begood , in honor of Renee Macklin Good.”

Jean Smart also shared similar thoughts on the Golden Globes red carpet, where she was quoted as saying by Entertainment Tonight, “Everything’s kind of a little bit overshadowed with what’s going on in our country. I feel like we’re kind of at a turning point in this country. I hope people can keep their heads. It’s going to take a lot of courage, and a lot of restraint… It’s very concerning.”

Meanwhile, during her recent appearance on Fox News, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt referred to Minneapolis shooting victim Renee Nicole Good as a “deranged lunatic woman.” During the press interaction, Leavitt maintained, “President Trump was right about this all along. This deranged lunatic woman was trying to ram him over with her vehicle.”