Melania Trump has come under fire for the "disrespectful" attire she wore to the memorial of former first lady Rosalynn Carter.

On November 29, a memorial service was held for the late wife of former President Jimmy Carter at Emory University in Georgia's Glenn Memorial Church, per The Mirror. The former first lady, who passed at 96, gained international recognition for her contributions to the social sector, particularly in the area of mental healthcare access.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Brynn Anderson

Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, and even the current First Lady Jill Biden were among the many former first ladies who attended to pay their respects. However, Melania's attendance sparked outrage on social media as she was the only one who did not wear black, the traditional color of mourning.

"Taking to please note Melania is the only one not wearing black, a show of disrespect imo," wrote one person. Another user wrote, "Melania wearing lighter gray outfit, stands out from the other First Ladies and Presidents, who are wearing somber black." One user wrote “Why is it every one of the dignitaries in the front row seats are appropriately wearing Black except Melania Trump? Do you think it was a conscious decision to stand out for TV viewing audiences and MAGAs? She has Zero class.” Yet another wrote: “Couldn't find any black clothes? SMDH.”

Melania Trump, the only person not wearing black at First Lady Rosalynn Carter's funeral. Bet Fox News won't report on that. pic.twitter.com/wzMI2CCFSZ — Dr Seán Ketchem (@cskwriter) November 28, 2023

Some pointed to a comparison between her gray ensemble and another notorious coat from her husband's presidency “She might as well have been wearing that infamous coat that said ‘I don't care, do you?’”

The jacket in question, another notable faux pas by the former first lady, was an outfit she wore back in 2018. On June 21, 2018, Melania paid a visit to the New Hope Children's Shelter located in McAllen, Texas. 55 children were housed at the center, some of whom had been taken from their parents due to the administration of her husband, Donald Trump, which had a zero-tolerance policy regarding illegal immigration.

WHY isn’t Melania Trump wearing a black dress?



Such a Lack of Respect



She sticks out like a sore thumb.



It’s as if she wore her “I don’t care do you?” jacket. https://t.co/JX9vfjimlj pic.twitter.com/nKDCAJHTyA — The Resistor Sister®️♥️🇺🇸 (@the_resistor) November 28, 2023

The former first lady previously chose to wear a $39 jacket with the words "I don't care, do you?" during the trip, which drew harsh criticism from all quarters. Melania later clarified that the jacket was not for the children but for the media. "It's obvious I didn't wear the jacket for the children, I wore the jacket to go on the plane and off the plane," she said, per BBC. "It was for the people and for the left-wing media who are criticizing me. I want to show them I don't care. You could criticize whatever you want to say. But it will not stop me from doing what I feel is right."

In addition, she berated the media for being "obsessed" with her attire. "I often ask myself, if I had not worn that jacket, if I would have so much media coverage," she said, adding: "I would prefer they would focus on what I do and on my initiatives than what I wear."

