Melania Trump Said She Doesn't Like it When Donald Trump 'Curse' People: "I Tell Him.."

President-elect Donald Trump is known for his verbal attacks on everyone that he dislikes or becomes his opponent. Throughout his political career, he has cultivated controversy with his scathing remarks on social media and fiery speeches at rallies. In 2016, Melania Trump came under hot water when she was confronted about her husband's bitter habit of 'cursing' while on live TV. MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski put the former first lady in the spotlight with her question, "What about some of the language he uses? He curses," Brzeinski asserted. "Well, do I agree all the time with him? No, I don't," Melania shot back. "And I tell him that. I tell him my opinions. I tell him what I think," she added.

She continued, "Sometimes he listens, sometimes he doesn't." The host interjected, "In what areas do you advise him?" "I follow the news from A to Z and I know what's going on. I'm on the phone with my husband a few times a day. He calls me, I call him, I tell him what's going on, he's on the road and I give him my opinions," the former Slovenian model clarified that following her husband's contentious public outbursts, she consistently offered him wise counsel. As per Reuters, in 2018 Trump used foul language when discussing immigration policies. A U.S. senator disclosed that the Republican leader had frequently used the word "shithole" to refer to Haiti and African nations, among other "vile, vulgar" terms.

here's a compilation of donald trump cursing in public, use it to own the trumpists.



haha what a dumbass timeline we live in pic.twitter.com/VePPiHqqOH — an oasis will bloom in the desert (@benFranklin2018) January 4, 2019

Julian Zelizer, a Princeton University history professor stated, "People have become accustomed to the idea that presidents swear," he said. While adding, "But even with that, I think people still expect a certain amount of formality in public." Throughout his 2024 presidential campaign, Trump unleashed unhinged personal attacks on Vice President Kamala Harris. "She is "the worst" and "slow," with a "low IQ. This woman is the worst. I mean, it’s just unbelievable," he said during an event in October, as per NBC News. "We don't need another low-IQ person," he continued referring to President Joe Biden. "We had one for four years. We don't need another."

During his criminal trial, Trump blasted the entire court and judges on social media, sometimes even labeling them as a “highly conflicted” overseer of a “kangaroo court.” Experts believed that the Republican leader's constant fiery posts would have incited violence. As per Reuters, Lilliana Mason, a political scientist reasoned then, “Trump is constantly riling up his supporters to be angry on his behalf,” she said. She added further, “He takes that large group of angry people, he points them in a particular direction, and then the judges get all these death threats.”

Watch Donald Trump casually say the word cu*t in public. pic.twitter.com/iNtqHOkNLD — Scott Dworkin (@funder) June 1, 2018

Although Trump never advocated for violence, his remarks did however give the impression that judges are deserving of mockery, abuse, and assault, endangering the independence of the court. When contacted, spokesperson Steven Cheung blamed the Democrats, "Trump has been the target of calls for “despicable violence” from “Democrats and crazed lunatics, he said. He further stated that the former president had the right to criticize what he called “unconstitutional witch hunts."