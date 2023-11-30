Melania Trump Defended by Fans After Being Criticized for Her Outfit at Rosalynn Carter’s Burial

The funeral ceremony honoring Rosalynn Carter was attended by all five surviving former first ladies on Tuesday. However, It was Melania Trump's fashion choices that took center stage, rather than the noble life of the former President Jimmy Carter's wife, who died on November 19 at the age of 96. Some internet trolls pointed out that Melania wore gray instead of the usual somber black attire, and this was just one of many insults leveled at her after her rare public appearance. Supporters were furious and came to the support of Donald Trump's wife after the internet defamation.

No one has more class than @MELANIATRUMP. She went into and left the lions den with her head up. She’s above politics and politricks. It was about paying respect to someone who was a part of a small group of special women who shared a common bond, that 99.99999% of women will… pic.twitter.com/DkRxO8tXds — Vernon Jones (@VernonForGA) November 29, 2023

As reported by The Sun, A user tweeted a photo of Melania that seemed to show her bowing her head while the first ladies on her side gazed upwards during the proceedings. One of the users tweeted, "Yes she put her head down in the form of respect and being reserved at a funeral, not just looking for a photo op and where's nurse Jill Biden." Another user added, "Melania Trump is the BEST First Lady in this picture and it's not close!" A third user wrote, "Melania Trump outshines them all BY FAR with her grace and class, not to even mention her incredible beauty." A fourth one wrote, "Her feet are close together to show respect. None of the other women have anywhere close to the amount of space in between their feet. A perfect example of class and poise. She's untouchable. Most elegant woman ever to be the first lady. Blows Jackie O out." One more user chimed in, "A diamond shines even brighter against a dark backdrop. Melania remains true to her country and to herself."

With all the ridiculous liberal outrage over Melania Trump's grey coat at Rosalynn Carter's funeral, here's Hillary Clinton at Barbara Bush's funeral wearing a grey coat. It's only offensive when Melania wears one? These people are jealous, hateful and miserable. pic.twitter.com/2PyRM9FcDx — Conservative Patriot Pizza Bitch (@PatrioticPizzas) November 29, 2023

With the exception of Dr. Jill Biden, who sat with her husband, President Joe Biden, the ladies were arranged in the first row throughout the ceremony according to their years in the White House. The funeral was attended by 99-year-old Jimmy Carter, who is now undergoing hospice care. He was veiled in a blanket and adorned with a red lei, a memento of his and Rosalynn's time spent together in Hawaii during his Navy service. Rosalynn Carter, whose birth name was Eleanor Rosalynn Smith, first met Jimmy Carter when she was a baby. Later on as youngsters they fell in love and married in 1946.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Cunningham

The couple's marriage has been praised for its enduring love and ability to overcome the difficulties of public life. It has also been cited as an example of a contemporary relationship that defies traditional gender roles. Jimmy Carter revealed in a statement announcing her death, "Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished. She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me." At 2:10 p.m. at her home in the rural south Georgia community of Plains, she "died peacefully, with family by her side," according to the Carter Center statement announcing her death.

