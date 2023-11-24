Mary Trump 'Note From Hell' Could Unravel Donald Trump’s Defense in NY Civil Fraud Trial

In a recent Substack post, Mary Trump, former President Donald Trump's niece, shed light on what she describes as a damning piece of evidence in the ongoing civil fraud trial in New York. The focal point of concern is a terse but significant note allegedly written by Jeffrey McConney, the former Comptroller of the Trump Organization. The note, scrawled in all caps, reads, "DJT TO GET FINAL REVIEW." This note is part of a document that reportedly inflated Trump's net worth by a staggering $3.5 billion and is rife with alleged evidence of fraudulent practices.

Mary, a professional psychologist, shared this revelation with attorney Joe Gallina of Call to Activism, who emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating, "I can't think of a bigger smoking gun than one that says – in all caps – 'DONALD TRUMP MUST APPROVE THIS' on a document riddled with fraud."

The implications of this note extend beyond its damning nature. Mary pointed out that this crucial document was not voluntarily provided by Trump's legal team during the discovery process. Instead, it was handed over by Mazars, the financial auditing company employed by Trump, as per Newsweek. This lack of transparency could potentially put Trump's lawyers in legal jeopardy, adding another layer of complexity to an already high-stakes trial.

McConney's recent testimony further complicates matters for Trump. McConney asserted that it was his understanding that Trump reviewed financial statements before finalization, contradicting earlier statements. Attorney Joe Gallina, during an interview with Mary, called McConney's testimony "the smoking gun Attorney General Letitia James was looking for," marking a pivotal moment in the trial.

The lawsuit, filed by James, alleges that Donald and executives at his company fraudulently inflated his net worth to secure favorable loans and insurance. Despite consistent denials of any wrongdoing from Trump, the evidence presented, including the incriminating note, paints a compelling picture for the prosecution.

The former president and his sons, who are currently facing charges of exaggerating and manipulating the value of their assets, have consistently claimed that they were merely following the advice of their accountants. However, the note from McConney directly challenges this defense, creating a significant obstacle for the Trump legal team. New York Attorney General James is seeking substantial penalties, including hundreds of millions of dollars in fines and the dissolution of the Trump Organization within the state. Judge Arthur Engoron, overseeing the case, has already ruled in favor of the state on summary judgment for fraud, making the ongoing trial primarily focused on determining potential damages, as per Raw Story.

As the trial unfolds, the spotlight on Trump's financial practices intensifies, with potential legal ramifications for both the former president and his legal team. The absence of full transparency during the discovery process raises questions about the Trump camp's adherence to legal protocols and could further complicate an already challenging legal battle.

