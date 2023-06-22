Mark Zuckerberg Ready to Fight Elon Musk In a Cage Match Following Twitter Feud: 'Send Me Location'

Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg might escalate their virtual brawl, and it could become a public, physical fight. It all began with a tweet by Musk in response to a thread on June 20 on Twitter.

It is rumored that Zuckerberg is planning to create a company that will rival Twitter, per The Sun. User @MarioNawfal tweeted, "META to Release 'Twitter Rival' Called THREADS," adding, "Meta's chief product officer Chris Cox threw shade at @elonmusk's Twitter by claiming Meta's 'been hearing from creators and public figures who are interested in having a platform that is sanely run.'"

The Twitter and SpaceX owner threw shade at Meta, saying, "I'm sure Earth can't wait to be exclusively under Zuck's thumb with no other options. At least it will be 'sane'. Was worried there for a moment," with a laughing emoji. A Musk follower tweeted under his sarcastic response, "Better to be careful, I heard he [Zuckerberg] is doing ju-jitsu now," a reference to Zuckerberg's recent winnings in a Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament. The Tesla giant quickly quipped back at him, mocking Zuckerberg and challenging him to a physical fight in a tweet. "I'm up for a cage match if he is lol."

I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options.



At least it will be “sane”. Was worried there for a moment 😅. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2023

I’m up for a cage match if he is lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2023

I’ve confirmed that Mark Zuckerberg is serious about fighting @elonmusk and is now waiting on the details (if Musk decides to follow through)



“The story speaks for itself,” a Meta spokesperson says re: Zuck’s IG post saying “send me location”https://t.co/4g1IkqOl47 — Alex Heath (@alexeheath) June 22, 2023

On his Instagram story, 39-year-old Mark Zuckerberg answered by posting a screenshot of Musk's tweet and the words "Send me location." The Verge editor Alex Heath tweeted, "I've confirmed that Mark Zuckerberg is serious about fighting @elonmusk and is now waiting on the details (if Musk decides to follow through)."

Musk replied with just two words, "Vegas Octagon." The Twitter giant did not take even a moment to calm down, and tweeted, "I have this great move that I call 'The Walrus', where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing."

I have this great move that I call “The Walrus”, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2023

Upon seeking confirmation or a statement, a Meta spokesperson said, "The Story speaks for itself."

Zuckerberg has been the target of taunts from Musk on Twitter, including "Zuck my" followed by a tongue emoji, reports The Verge. Cheers erupted when Meta's chief product officer Chris Cox said that the business believes artists desire a "sanely run" version of Twitter during a recent internal all-hands meeting. In a recent podcast conversation with Lex Fridman, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg stated, "I've always thought that Twitter should have a billion users."

Musk has frequently mentioned getting into "real hard-core street fights" while growing up in South Africa. Zuckerberg has documented his jiu-jitsu training on social media, where he has won multiple competitions and boasted of beating the quite difficult "Murph Challenge" in under 40 minutes. People have gone berserk after seeing this bizarre altercation break out on social media, and the world awaits the outcome of this brawl.

