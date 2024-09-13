MAGA Pastor Claims Kamala Harris Used 'Witchcraft' During Debate to Spread '20 Lies About Trump'

A prominent evangelical leader, Lance Wallnau, who is also a big supporter of former President Donald Trump has made some strange allegations about Vice President Kamala Harris in the aftermath of her performance in a recent presidential debate. Wallnau accused Harris of using supernatural tactics during her face-off with Trump. He took to social media and claimed that Harris used 'witchcraft' to gain an advantage in the debate.

When I say “witchcraft” I am talking about what happened tonight. Occult empowered deception, manipulation and domination. That’s what ABC pulled off as moderators, and Kamala’s script handlers set up the kill box. One sided questions and fact checking sealed the box. Witchcraft.… https://t.co/LMgz1Udkc8 — Lance Wallnau (@lancewallnau) September 11, 2024

"When I say 'witchcraft,' I am talking about what happened tonight. Occult-empowered deception, manipulation, and domination," Wallnau wrote early Wednesday morning after the debate. The pastor didn't stop there. He expanded on his accusations and claimed that Harris had been given free rein to spread misinformation without challenge. "She knew she could speak 20 lies about Trump and not be contradicted. That was the arrangement," he stated in another post. Wallnau went on to explain why he used the term 'witchcraft.' He said, "It has the effect of planting and reinforcing thoughts in the mind of the listener that defiles perspective. This makes it easier to manipulate people."

She knew she could speak 20 lies about Trump and not be contradicted. That was the arrangement. And that’s why I call it witchcraft because it has the effect of planting and reinforcing thoughts in the mind of the listener that defiles perspective. This makes it easier to… https://t.co/aeIjwDo0XR — Lance Wallnau (@lancewallnau) September 12, 2024

Wallnau's claims didn't just target Harris. He also accused the ABC News moderators of colluding with Harris's campaign. "That's what ABC pulled off as moderators and Kamala's script handlers set up the kill box. One-sided questions and fact-checking sealed the box. Witchcraft," he wrote. This isn't the first time Wallnau has made headlines for his unconventional views. He gained national attention in 2016 when he compared Trump to Cyrus, who is a biblical figure chosen by God to free the Jewish people from captivity.

Wallnau's influence over time has grown among evangelical Trump supporters. He is a leader of the Seven Mountain Mandate, a belief that Christians are called to dominate seven key areas of society: government, family, religion, arts and entertainment, media, education, and business. He has been mobilizing Christian voters across the country through his Courage Tour and social media presence, mostly in battleground states. Most commentators described Tuesday's debate as a victory for Harris despite Wallnau's claims. A Newsweek reader poll showed that 66.7% of the 8,000 respondents believed Harris had won.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

Only 33.2% thought Trump was the winner. Betting odds markets also shifted in Harris's favor following the debate. Several political science, debate, and government scholars contacted by Newsweek also considered the debate a win for Harris. Nine chose Harris as the victor out of those surveyed but four said it was a tie, and only one believed Trump had won. In response to the debate's outcome, Trump told Fox & Friends on Wednesday that he 'probably' would not agree to more debates. He added, "I’d be less inclined to because we had a great night, we won the debate, we had a terrible network." However, he said he would consider debates moderated by Sean Hannity, Jesse Watters, and Laura Ingraham, as per Politico.