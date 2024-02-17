Kris Jenner's BF Corey Gamble Shaded for Being 'Creepy' With Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift at LA Party

Kris Jenner is an eminent socialite known for her exuberant presence on The Kardashians. Jenner is commonly addressed as the family’s momager and has raised some of the biggest pillars of the entertainment industry - her six children: Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, and Rob Kardashian followed by Kendall and Kylie Jenner. In the past, Jenner has had a rather tumultuous love life, especially after the passing of her late ex-husband Robert Kardashian. However, Jenner is now dating her long-time beau Corey Gamble, but the couple haven’t yet tied the knot. Nevertheless, Gamble seems to be allegedly stalking another hot couple in town: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alexander Tamargo

As per The U.S Sun, after the Kansas City Chiefs scored an overwhelming victory over the 49ers at this year’s Super Bowl, the entire team including Kelce and his girlfriend headed to Las Vegas to celebrate the win. The afterparty saw vast gatherings of the entire team's closest friends and family under one roof.

Corey Gamble in the club with Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce in Vegas after the #superbowl pic.twitter.com/XCiPBtSuss — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) February 12, 2024

Swift and a few of her friends were also seen enjoying the moment with her boyfriend and his dear ones. Surprisingly, Gamble also made his way to Las Vegas for the party. Which came across as a rather peculiar sight for fans who found Jenner’s boyfriend in the unlikely scenario.

A video on TikTok featuring Gamble in the shadows of Kelce and his friends at the club has been making rounds on the internet. He was sporting a green top decked with layered diamond jewelry, followed by stylish shoes. What’s odd is that his girlfriend didn’t seem to be with him during this epic bash. Reacting to the video, several puzzled fans took to the platform to express their surprise at the Kardashian clan missing in action.

Image Source: TikTok | @edmuniversal

One person said, “Shouldn’t Corey Gamble be at the party the Kardashians are at? Why is he creeping always so close to Travis?” Another noticed Gamble’s fixated gaze saying, “Not Kris’ man in the back staring lol.” A third one said humorously, “Corey Gamble kinda looks confused.” A third one suggested, “WTH Corey Gamble. He felt the Kardashian suite was lame too, he had to find the party.” Lastly, one critic emphasized the rather awkward situation saying, “How gross, a Kardashian broke the line and is in the club with Kelce and Taylor. How disturbing! How did he get through security?”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bauer-Griffin

Likewise, many remained perplexed about Gamble’s unusual weekend plans. Jenner’s beau remained mum on the matter and hasn't reached out to comment on the ordeal. This comes after the rumor mill churned an exciting update about their relationship: engagement! The whispers began around December but were quickly denied by the duo. Could Gamble’s solo hangout indicate that after all these years together, the couple might’ve taken a break, or was this a social event Gamble was merely invited to attend?