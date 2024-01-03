Peculiar Images and Actions That Hint at Hailey and Justin Bieber Have Issues, May Get Divorced

Celebrity couple Hailey and Justin Bieber, who have been married since 2018, are currently surrounded by rumors of potential marital issues. Having entered matrimony through a surprise courthouse ceremony in September 2018, following a whirlwind two-month engagement, the couple renowned for their high-profile relationship also recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.

However, a noticeable reduction in the number of posts – down to 607 as of December 18 – has sparked discussions per The US Sun. An anonymous source on a popular online forum suggested this could signal Hailey's preparation for a significant life change, possibly a divorce and rebranding away from her association with Bieber. "There's a theory that she's archiving all her pre-Bieber yacht-baiting posts to gear up for a Christian pregnant housewife persona," a fan commented.

Adding to the controversy, Hailey reshared a post on her Instagram Stories, that read, "You don't get tired of being alone?" and "Me alone," accompanied by images of her applying makeup, sleeping, and enjoying a cup of coffee. Behind the scenes, an insider in October revealed to Radar Online that the couple's marriage might be experiencing strain. The source described Bieber as exhibiting needy behavior, with Hailey.

An insider claimed Hailey's frustration peaked when she felt embarrassed by Bieber's "immature behavior" at an event promoting her skincare brand, Rhode. Hailey, a member of the well-known Baldwin family, is no stranger to the spotlight. Her father, Stephen Baldwin, is an actor noted for films like Posse and The Flintstones in Viva Las Vegas.

This background, some speculate, makes her well-suited to navigate the challenges of a high-profile marriage. As of now, these reports and fan theories remain unconfirmed, with the couple themselves not making any official statements regarding their marital status. The Biebers, both high-profile figures constantly under media scrutiny, have previously navigated the complexities of a public relationship, including dealing with fans still attached to Justin's past relationships.

Recently, a video captured at a London fashion event sparked a flurry of fan theories on social media regarding Hailey's interaction with her bodyguard. In the video, Hailey, founder of Rhode and wife of Canadian singer Bieber, appeared to be making subtle gestures towards her bodyguard while standing close to her husband. Observers noted that the 27-year-old model seemed to be trying to catch the attention of the bodyguard with her eyes and hand movements, despite being next to him. She was seen holding a wine glass, with her gaze frequently shifting towards the bodyguard.

Preceding the emergence of the video, the model candidly addressed the trials of being married to Sorry hitmaker and navigating the emotional toll and public scrutiny associated with his name and past relationships. In a cover story for Harper's Bazaar in September 2022, she delved into the complexities of life as a "Beiber."

