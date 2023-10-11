'Jen' replaced 'Ben.' Songstress Jennifer Lopez was recently spotted in an oversized olive green top paired with matching balloon pants and golden sunglasses. However, it wasn't her outfit that grabbed eyeballs, but her famous necklace that read 'JENNIFER,' which previously read 'BEN.'

Image Source: Getty Images | Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez Felt 'Insecure And Uncertain' About Her Body After Birthing Twins Emme And Max

Concerned fans are assuming possible trouble in paradise because the Marry Me actress modeled the gold necklace with her moniker instead of her beloved husband, Affleck. The 54-year-old was captured outside the exclusive club Soho House in Malibu amid rumored marital problems.

In March 2023, she wore a 'BEN' necklace, a testimony to their rekindled romance, openly declaring her love for now-husband Affleck. There was also a heart pendant attached to it. However, this time, the singer ditched the pendant of her husband's name and fueled the rumors of a fading romance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HELLO! Canada Magazine (@hellocanadamag)

While flaunting her neck accessory, the This Is Me... Now singer wore nothing but a white towel, telling her fans she "just jumped out of the shower." But it seems she has only changed up her jewelry for fun, as 'Bennifer' are still very much in love. JLo recently released many songs from her new album referencing her love life with Affleck.

Also Read: When Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Had a 'Miserable' Date At The Grammy Awards

The mother of two has been settling into her new $ 60 million mega-mansion in Los Angeles with her Oscar-winning husband, reported the Daily Mail. And Affleck is a father to three kids: 17-year-old Violet, 14-year-old Seraphina, and 10-year-old Samuel. Her song from the new album Dear Ben II is a 2.0 version of a previous song she wrote in the early 2000s titled Dear Ben.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billboard Latin (@billboardlatin)

Also Read: Victoria Beckham Reveals ‘Posh Was Pissed Off’ Over David’s Jennifer Lopez Commercial

The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary, and JLo captioned her post, "One year ago today … Dear Ben, Sitting here alone.

'Looking at my ring ring. Feeling overwhelmed. It makes me wanna sing sing. How did we end up here. Without a rewind. Oh my. This is my life." It is believed that the Waiting For Tonight singer has dedicated nine songs to Affleck in her upcoming album.

But recently, it was rumored the couple has been facing difficulties in their marriage. Apparently, some reports suggested the Gone Girl star's growing closeness with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, negatively impacted their relationship. An insider revealed, "Ben's reliance on Jen (Garner) as a confidante may have crossed the line," reported Life&Style Magazine.

"He's made some shocking confessions to her about JLo's temper and the ugly texts she sends him, which he shouldn't have done." However, the Good Will Hunting actor "has insisted to JLo that she's the only woman for him and that he just cares for Jen because of the children and what they've been through."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Despite his consistent reassurance to JLo, the songstress didn't feel secure. "But that didn't do much to relieve JLo's concerns. She's insisting that Ben make her his No.1 priority again—not Jen." Well, all we can hope is that after listening to Lopez's love tribute, "Bennifer" emerges stronger than ever.

More from Inquisitr

Jennifer Lopez Once Had a 'Narrow Escape' From Death After Being in a Hit-And-Run Crash in Malibu

Cris Judd Recalled His 'Tough' Nine-Month Marriage to Jennifer Lopez: "Didn't Feel Like a Normal Person"