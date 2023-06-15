Christine Brown, Star of 'Sister Wives', Spotted Crying and Without Her Engagement Ring

Rumors of a potential breakup have emerged surrounding Christine Brown, the star of the reality TV show Sister Wives, after she was spotted without her engagement ring in recent photos. The 51-year-old, who is engaged to David Woolley, was seen in San Francisco and later at a gas station in Utah without her diamond ring.

In one of the photos obtained by The U.S. Sun, Christine appeared distressed, wiping her eye, and a bruise on her left arm was visible. The reason for her bare ring finger and the origin of the bruise remain unclear.

According to All About The Tea, Christine and David announced their engagement two months after publicly revealing their romance in mid-April. Fans quickly noticed the absence of the engagement ring in the photos, with several of them raising questions about the status of her engagement. Followers of the star kept commenting about the lack of the engagement ring and if there's something going on.

Christine addressed the concerns in an Instagram post, mentioning that she and David were planning to have engagement pictures taken and expressing excitement about the upcoming wedding. She mentioned finding an amazing photographer and beautiful locations in Salt Lake City.

However, Christine's ex-husband and polygamous partner, Kody Brown, reportedly has reservations about her relationship with David. The unmarried couple's decision to live together with Christine and Kody's daughter Truely has allegedly caused discomfort for Kody. A source close to the family revealed that Kody has expressed concerns about his daughter living in an unwed household and has had discussions about his discomfort with Christine and David cohabitating without being married.

Another family source told the outlet, "It has been brought up several times by Kody that he doesn't think it's appropriate for his daughter to be living in an unwed household. There have been conversations about how he's uncomfortable with the fact alone that Christine and her fiancé are living together and not married."

Despite the potential hurdles, Christine and David are said to be planning a summer wedding. Christine's recent posts on social media highlight their shared experiences, including visits to Madame Tussauds and the Winchester Mystery Mansion. "Crossed an item off my bucket list today!" she captioned the pics. "Visited the Winchester Mystery Mansion… and it was incredible. I highly recommend both tours!"

As fans speculate about the state of Christine and David's relationship, the absence of her engagement ring in the recent photos has sparked contention. However, Christine's explanation about the upcoming engagement pictures suggests that the ring's absence may be temporary and unrelated to any relationship issues. As details about their wedding plans remain scarce, fans eagerly await further updates from the Sister Wives star.

