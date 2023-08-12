‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Shares a ‘Creepy Video’ With Daughter Maddie : “They Are Listening!”

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown recently shared a strange experience that had her fans and viewers 'creeped out'. While discussing the possibilities of 'being listened' to by government organizations and big corporations, the reality star narrated her bizarre true story. Janelle posted a warning video on her Instagram along with her daughter Maddie saying - "I'm one of those people who are always a little skeptical if my phone is listening to me. I'm like 'Oh my God, they really are!'"

As per The Sun, elaborating on the incident 27-year-old Maddie and 53-year-old Janelle explained to their fans and viewers that they were casually discussing buying uniforms for Maddie's kids, Evie, 3, and son Axel, 5, from Land's End, their regular go-to clothing company. Maddie exclaimed: "We we're talking about Land's End." Janelle excitedly quipped - "We were just talking about it last night," adding "I wasn't on my phone," before finally revealing, "And this morning PayPal sends me a coupon for ten dollars off Land's End!" She exasperatedly shouted - "I'm like 'Oh my God, they really are!'" Maddie quickly cut in saying - "Do you think that's a coincidence or do you think they're really listening?"Janelle couldn't hide her astonishment while confirming it - "They really are listening!" The television personality appeared shocked and in disbelief, as she repeated - "I didn't even look at it on my phone. We were just talking about it last night." She captioned the 'eerie' experience - "They are listening!"

The comments section immediately flooded with conspiracy theories and fans too started sharing their personal experiences. One fan questioned - "The biggest question is….Who Is They?!" A second fan commented - "The phone is Always listening! It’s creepy." "I swear it listens! I talk about something w my husband and boop there it is on an ad!," added a third fan. A fourth commenter added - "It is so crazy! We were watching Everybody Loves Raymond, and the next day, my husband started seeing info about the cast members. So creepy! Happy first day of school to the kiddos!" While a fifth fan contemplated with sarcasm- "I have 'Thought' about things without speaking out loud and sure enough, I'll get something advertised about what I thought!!! Now that's really scary!!"

Meanwhile, the reality star has been impressing her fans with her ongoing weight loss journey, she recently shared a motivational post on her Instagram story - "Embrace your inner strength and unlock the limitless potential within you. Empowerment is the key to living a life of purpose and fulfillment. Let's stand together, break barriers, and create the future we want!" She had also shared a short clip of herself enjoying some tea/coffee standing next to her RV, the cup showcased an inspirational message which read - "Root for your damn self!" Janelle captioned the reel - Monday Deep Thoughts - “Root for yourself”.

