Target now carries the September 2022 debut of Kourtney Kardashian Barker's vitamin and supplement line, Lemme. National Target locations now carry four of the company's best-selling supplements: Lemme Purr, Lemme DeBloat, Lemme Glow, and Lemme Chill. In honor of their partnership, the Poosh founder posted a carousel of pictures to Instagram featuring her most recent release at Target. The reality star carried several Lemme bottles and wore a large mink coat for the glitzy photo shoot. She accessorized the stunning winter outfit with black sunglasses. In additional pictures, The Kardashians star was seen posing in one of the aisles of the store, next to the brand exhibit. With a pout on her face, the mother of four posed for a picture while lying in a Target shopping cart. However, her stylish fur coat drew more attention than the displayed supplement line, "How does she actively praise on being a 'vegan' but constantly wears dead animals????," fans criticized.

As per The US Sun, not willing to be taken down by the ignorant comments, the KUWTK star replied, "It’s a little thing called Faux Fur." Soon other fans supported her while also confirming that she is "mostly vegan." Few other fans went on to accuse the famed businesswoman of a "marketing gimmick", "Girl, don’t act like you go to Target," one fan said with a laughing emoji. A second fan slammed: "Kourtney's worth 65 million. I don’t think so. You don’t shop at Target." "Cringe. Like Kourtney would ever set foot in a Target willingly," a third fan wrote.

Meanwhile, Kourtney proudly captioned the images, "Lemme stocked on the Target shelf aisles is one of the few things that could get me out of my baby bliss bubble for an hour! It was on our vision board for what I wanted for this little company before we ever launched… such a pinch me, dream come true moment." “As a long-time shopper and fan of Target, I’m so excited to launch Lemme into their stores nationwide this month,” Kardashian Barker gushed in a statement as per Retail Dive. “It’s such an exciting milestone for our brand.” The vegan gummy supplements are said to be gluten-free and non-GMO. The health supplements don't contain corn syrup, glucose syrup, gelatin, sugar alcohols, artificial sweeteners, or synthetic colors.

It is well known that the Lemme founder leans heavily on leading a mostly vegan lifestyle. She describes herself as "(mostly, like 95%) vegan" on her health site Poosh. The site has outlined Kardashian Barker's decision to become a vegan “for the sake of the planet” and how factory farms fuel global warming, obliterate natural habitats for wildlife, contaminate water supplies, and damage forests and soil.

Husband Travis Barker, is likely another vegan influence in her life. He has followed a strict vegan diet since 2008. In addition to being an animal rights activist, the drummer for Blink-182 is an investor in Crossroads Kitchen, a popular chain of vegan restaurants. Barker even introduced his line of vegan CBD tinctures for people and their pets in March 2021.

