Kourtney Kardashian Doesn’t Want To Be A Part Of The Family Drama Anymore, Wants To Focus On Poosh

Kourtney Kardashian feels that she doesn’t need her sisters for financial assistance as she wants to focus on her brand Poosh. Kourtney is all ready to cut ties with the reality show about her family and not engage in any family drama, reports Daily Mail.

People cited a source who said that Kourtney is "enjoying doing her own thing" and she would like to focus on the brand than spend her time filming the show. The source said, “She has much more important focuses. She loves her business and brand. She feels very proud of Poosh. She doesn’t need her family, or sisters, to make money.”

Poosh is a lifestyle and wellness brand started by Kourtney in 2019. In an interview with Bustle in 2022, she opened up about how important the brand is to her and said, “It was really important to me when I started Poosh that it was something that I was doing for myself.”

Last month, Kourtney revealed that she was pregnant with her fourth child and the first with her husband Travis Barker. The source also said that she is the happiest. “She is overjoyed about her baby boy and feels beyond grateful to be married to Travis. She feels like she couldn’t wish for anything else,” they said. She also recently threw a gender reveal party. Another source revealed to RadarOnline that Kourtney had not informed the family about the gender reveal. It came as a surprise to them.

The source added, “It was very un-Kardashian for Kourtney to do that, but she’s sick of them interfering with her life and wants to cut ties now. Kourtney has learned everything she possibly can from her mom, Kris Jenner, and from being on the show. She wants a whole Kravis spinoff of The Kardashians that doesn’t involve her sisters.”

The successful show, The Kardashians is in its third season currently. The uneasiness in the relationship between Kim and Kourtney is very evident in the show. In the show, Khloe urged Kourtney to mend things with her sister Kim, to which Kourtney responded, “If she felt bad, don’t you think she would reach out and say, “Hey, I was thinking about it and I really feel blah blah blah. Like I don’t think that she feels…”’ (sic)

Khloe reminded her that Kim tried to talk to her but she was the one who has not made any initiations yet. She said, “Zero percent false… I mean, 100 percent false, zero percent true." Khloe added, "It comes from an old thing of us like being 18 months apart and just having like a competitive nature as sisters… This is definitely not about a brand. It was about my wedding. I didn’t feel truly supported. I think it’s just that it’s like a free-for-all. It’s like no boundaries and it felt like there was no decency to like to ask me how I felt about her doing this so closely to my wedding. It’s also like no one just gives a f**k about anything. It’s like the Wild West like we’re just gonna take and do as we want, whatever is best for us,” she added.

