Kim Kardashian’s Museum-Like Jewelry Collection, From Jackie Kennedy’s Watch to Diana’s Cross Pendant

Glamour and Legacy: Kim Kardashian's Museum-Worthy Jewelry Collection

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff

Kim Kardashian’s jewelry collection is nothing short of a museum-worthy treasure trove, boasting pieces that have historical prominence and cultural resonance. From a vintage Chanel necklace featured in the Barbie movie to Princess Diana’s classic cross pendant and Jackie Kennedy Onassis's Cartier Tank watch, each item in Kardashian’s collection tells a story of glamour, style, and personal connection. Kardashian’s jewelry collection is proof of her appreciation for fashion, history, and classic pieces. Each piece in her collection carries a story and significance that transcends mere adornment, making every piece a true reflection of timeless beauty and cultural heritage.

1. Barbie Teardrop Necklace ( Chanel’s 1995 spring/summer ready-to-wear collection)

Image Source: Instagram | Photo by @kimkardashian

Kim Kardashian went to great lengths, flying to Tokyo, to acquire a gorgeous diamond and gemstone necklace from Chanel’s spring/summer 1995 collection. This exquisite piece, featuring interlocking Cs and tear-drop pearls, was significantly featured in Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster Barbie movie. Kim embarked on a journey across the globe to purchase the exact vintage Chanel necklace showcased in the Barbie movie. Kim indulged in shopping at Vintage Ecoland, a renowned vintage store in Nagoya known for its extensive Chanel collection as well as offerings from other luxury brands like Prada, Hermès, and Cartier. She wrote on Instagram, “OMG best shopping ever in Japan!!” She flaunted her bubblegum pink patent leather mini vanity bag with a gold interlocking C clasp. However, what grabbed the attention of fans was the pearl teardrop necklace embellished with multicolored crystals and the classic interlocking C logo.

2. Princess Diana Amethyst Cross Pendant

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library

Kim had acquired Princess Diana’s Attallah Cross necklace, a piece the royal wore at a London charity ball in 1984, after bidding $197,453 (approximately £160,000) for it at an auction. Kristian Spofforth, the head of jewelry at Sotheby’s London, expressed, "This is a bold piece of jewelry by its size, color, and style which cannot fail to make a vibrant statement, whether it be of faith or fashion – or indeed both. We are delighted that this piece has found a new lease of life within the hands of another globally famous name. Jewellery owned or worn by the late Princess Diana very rarely comes on to the market, especially a piece such as The Attallah cross, which is so colorful, bold, and distinctive. To some extent, this unusual pendant is symbolic of the princess’ growing self-assurance in her sartorial and jewelry choices, at that particular moment in her life." The pendant, originally crafted in the 1920s by court jeweler Garrard, gained fame when Diana wore it over six decades later, paired with a Catherine Walker dress, at a Birthright charity gala in October 1987.

3. Jackie Kennedy Onassis’s Cartier Tank watch

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bettmann

Kim's interest in significant fashion artifacts is evident as she placed a bid of $379,500 (approximately £300,000) for Jackie Kennedy’s Cartier Tank watch during a Christie’s auction in 2017. This watch, engraved with “Stas to Jackie” on its back, was a gift to the First Lady from her brother-in-law, Stanislaw “Stas” Radziwill. Kardashian later shared with Vogue that she donned the watch during her meeting with former US President Donald Trump at the White House in 2019, stating, “I bought Jackie Kennedy Onassis's watch at auction. I wore it when I went to the White House. It gave me some power: Let's get in there and get this done!”

4. Elizabeth Taylor’s Gold and Jade Bangles by Lorraine Schwartz

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Monica Schipper

Kim’s interest in auctioning began over a decade ago when she invested $65,000 (£51,000) in three gold and jade bangles by Lorraine Schwartz, previously owned by her "idol" Elizabeth Taylor. Taylor once mentioned to Kim, "I never planned to acquire a lot of jewels or a lot of husbands. For me, life happened, just as it does for anyone else. I have been supremely lucky in my life in that I have known great love, and of course I am the temporary custodian of some incredible and beautiful things." Expressing her admiration for Taylor, Kim felt a connection to her through the jade bangles. "When you possess a piece of jade, the energy becomes imbued in the piece, and you absorb that energy. So, I feel Elizabeth's essence within the bangles. Elizabeth Taylor is a legend. She is both my idol and my icon."