Taylor Swift Nearly Fell off a Chair While Doing a Raunchy Dance Move in Tokyo Performance

Taylor Swift, known for her impeccable performances, encountered a minor mishap during the kickoff of her 2024 Eras Tour in Tokyo, Japan. The Grammy-winning singer, 34, experienced a momentary stumble while executing choreography for her song Vigilante S–t on Wednesday, February 7. Dressed in a sparkling midnight blue bodysuit with a garter and knee-high boots, Swift misjudged the position of a chair during a squatting routine, causing her to stumble briefly. However, she quickly regained her balance and composure.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Kevin Kane

Fans swiftly took to social media platforms to share clips of the incident, with one fan humorously remarking, "Taylor forgot how to sit on a chair." Another fan, per Mirror, commented on a video circulated on X (formerly Twitter), noting how Swift momentarily appeared flustered after the near-fall but swiftly recovered. Despite the momentary stumble, fans lauded Swift's quick reflexes and composed demeanor, with one admirer commenting, "HER REFLEXES ARE AMAZING."

THE ERAS TOUR TOKYO NIGHT 2!!!! Huhuhu look how chaotic this video. 😭😭😭😭😭💖💖💖 ilysm beh @taylorswift thank you @swiftiesphl ilysm! 💖💖💖



FULL VIDEO NASA TIKTOK OR IG KSKSKS pic.twitter.com/bbfC6avYBE — Mac (Taylor Sheesh) (@heymacyou) February 10, 2024

Although some questioned whether the stumble was deliberate, Swift has openly acknowledged making onstage mistakes in the past, such as lyric flubs. During a performance in Kansas City in July 2023, she stumbled over the lyrics to her ballad Last Kiss twice. Swift is scheduled to perform another show in Tokyo as part of her ongoing Eras Tour 2024, with additional performances lined up at the Tokyo Dome before she returns to the U.S. to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, in the Super Bowl.

📹| Dancers having a blast while Taylor's singing "August" in Tokyo 😄 pic.twitter.com/0K6mECJq7R — Taylor Swift Updates 🤍 (@swifferupdates) February 10, 2024

Furthermore, Swift triumphed at the Grammy Awards, claiming two prestigious awards and using the opportunity to offer a glimpse into her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, set to hit shelves on April 19th. Her win has won the hearts of her fans from all across the globe. Fans observed Swift's deviation from her typical multicolored nails, opting instead for a timeless white manicure during her Eras Tour performance.

​According to calculations by Mitsumasa Etoh, a lecturer at Tokyo City University, the amount ($230 million, as per Bloomberg) is nearly identical to what Swifties generated during their trip to Denver last July. Besides, the Eras Tour debuted in March 2023 and is slated to continue until December 2024. As such, Swift's expansive multi-continental extravaganza has the potential to become the highest-grossing tour in history, commencing its Tokyo leg on February 7th and concluding on February 10th.

Everyone was begging Taylor Swift to bring The Eras Tour to their city. Even POLITICIANS begged because of the insane impact the tour has had on the economy



Now everyone is complaining that she’s flying around too much? What do y’all want her to do? Swim to Tokyo?? Bffr — 🩶beatriz🩶 (@coneyisland131) February 7, 2024

Prior to the opening night, the vicinity of the Tokyo Dome was bustling with fans adorned in kimonos, tassels, glitter, and tiaras. Crowds of people braved the snow and sleet as tour organizers began selling tour memorabilia at the venue, which included sweatshirts and hoodies emblazoned with the Anti-Hero hitmaker's name. Additionally, fans have been partaking in traditions long established within the Swiftie community, such as crafting custom friendship bracelets to exchange with fellow concert attendees, rehearsing crowd chants, and meticulously selecting Swift-themed attire.