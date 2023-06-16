Kylie Jenner Wears Symbolic Cartier Ring on Left Hand Amid Timothée Chalamet Romance Rumors

Kylie Jenner sported an iconic Trinity ring from Cartier on Instagram amid her brewing romance with the Dune actor Timothée Chalamet. Her followers are speculating that even though they're keeping things between them casual, there's a hint of something serious going on in their relationship.

Kylie Jenner sent her fandom ablaze with curiosity after snippets of her stories. The stories featured Kylie beside the window of her private $174 million jet flaunting her jewels. Nothing seemed out of the ordinary except for the pristine intertwined gold ring worth a whopping $1570 wrapped snugly around Kylie's left ring finger.

Image Source: Instagram | @kyliejenner

This pristine yet minimalistic piece of jewelry has remained a classic and vintage design that's been in use and is unchanged since 1924. The trinity ring sported by the beauty icon and influencer holds a special meaning of friendship, fidelity and love. What set the fandom abuzz with excitement is the fact that Kylie's beau is at present a proud ambassador at Cartier and has been so since the year 2021.

According to Cartier's official website, the 'Trinity' line of jewelry consists of not only dazzling and dainty rings but also includes a line of necklaces and other tchotchkes that hold tremendous value. This particular line has been chosen by royalty in the past such as the late Princess Diana and followed by Kate Middleton who sported several memorable items from the said collection. The icons of ethereal beauty once donned the ring that's become a signature piece at Cartier. The ring is truly a masterpiece of originality and daintiness at its finest.

Image Source: Cartier

In the carousel of her Instagram post, Kylie stunned her fans with her fantastical beauty as she posed amid an enchanting scenery appearing as a sprite in a meadow. The mother of two wore a lovely puff-sleeved dress that was etched in blue floral prints and seemed perfect for the venue she was at. Besides the on-point outfit, the reality television sensation also sported an elegant pair of Chanel pearl earrings that complimented the dress beautifully.

Because of her photogenic nature, Kylie slayed every single background with her stylish poses. In a picture of her carousel, she also posed amid a twilight sky. The hues complimented the moment beautifully thanks to the illuminated gateway she stood in front of. She captioned her post, 'What a day'.

Image Source: Getty Images | Jeff Spicer

Her followers were quick to flood the comments section with adoration and curiosity at the same time. Several among her millions of followers speculated if her newfound lover Timothée Chalamet 'took her pictures' and quipped with this question in the comments. Others seemed to have vibed with the mood and tone of the post as several fans took in the new mood and the ethereal beauty captured in the pictures.

