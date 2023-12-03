Here are All the ‘Real Housewives’ Husbands Who Were Caught Cheating on the Show

Here's a List of All the Men from 'The Real Housewives' Franchise who've Had an Affair:

Love and relationships aren’t the easiest to begin with…Although it's a beautiful and enchanting experience, the aftermath of it can truly break a heart; Cue affairs. The very genesis of trust issues especially when it comes to relationships are affairs…Still a rather complex and delicate ordeal to discuss, it can cause immense distraught. When it comes to the Real Housewives franchise, the reality show has featured a plethora of relationships that were made and broken over the years. Whether it's a relationship or a marriage, scandals have often been in the limelight occasionally. While the spotlight is primarily centered on the women in the reality television series, take a look at all the men from the aforementioned show who have been caught red-handed while cheating as per The Reality Tea:

1. Bryan Redmond

The Real Housewives Of Dallas had quite intense seasons especially when it came to Brandi and Bryan Redmond’s relationship. The couple appeared completely smitten with each other throughout and seemed inseparable on many occasions. However, all of it changed especially in 2021 when a video featuring Bryan went viral as noted by The US Weekly. An account on X, formerly Twitter shared a video of the reality star’s hubby sharing a steamy kiss with an unidentified woman at a club. During a Season 5 episode of the show, Brandi narrated the incident with tears in her eyes and said: “It was in Las Vegas during a dual bachelor-bachelorette party for my sister and brother-in-law.” However, the two were able to work through this issue and continue to remain a happily married couple.

2. Jim Edmonds

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King was once happily married to baseball fielder Jim Edmonds who’d often make an appearance on the show. The two not only appeared ever so in love but even shared three children. What went wrong with this picture-perfect family? As per The Us Weekly, he cheated on King with their family nanny back in 2019. Sources reveal that King was suspicious of something going on between her now ex-husband and their nanny. After a testing time of confrontation, denial, and a week of fighting with each other, they filed for divorce on the 25th of October 2020 just a few days shy of their fifth wedding anniversary. It was later finalized in May 2021. Concerning their children, the two continue to co-parent them.

3. Josh Taekman

Josh Taekman is an alum of the emanated Real Housewives of New York and is married to Ashley Madison. The two were like two peas in a pod on the show and were not shy on PDA with each other. However, things shifted in 2015 when his wife's adult website was hacked and the truth came to light. As per The Daily Mail, Taekman was operating under the name, "Mr. Big NYC" which paid homage to his time on the show. After being confronted, he profusely apologized and claimed that he had never been romantically involved with any of the women he’d encountered on the website, but did admit to signing up on it. Nonetheless, the two decided to put this ordeal in the past and move forward to have a healthier marriage. They recently celebrated 19 years of being blissfully married.

4. Michael Wainstein

One couple that fans of Real Housewives of New York truly rooted for was Jules Wainstein and Michael her then-husband Michael Wainstein. The two were adorable together and had great chemistry on-screen. However, as per The Daily Mail, scandalous pictures of Michael with an anonymous “mistress” went viral during season 8 of the franchise. The two were photographed sharing an intimate moment. Despite his apologizing, Jules simply wanted to be done with him and genuinely felt betrayed and hurt. And so, after eight years of marriage and two children, they went their separate ways in 2020 as per People.

5. Kelsey Grammer

Brace yourselves because this may be a rather unexpected plot twist when it comes to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Camille Grammer and her now ex-husband Kelsey Grammer. Although they had a very loving marriage and a blooming relationship with each other, things drastically shifted after news of Kelsey’s affair broke the internet. As per People, the former reality star admitted that he did have a brief affair which turned serious with a person by the name of “Kayte.” Here’s where it gets weird, regardless of them being married for nearly a decade, between 1997 to 2011. Kelsey broke things off with Camille and instead got hitched to his mistress, and they’re both together to this day; an oddly happy ending indeed.

6. Peter Thomas

Real Housewives of Atlanta had quite the drama-packed season through the years from major fights to some raw and emotional moments on-screen between couples. However, the one scandal fans of the show still vividly remember is the news that popular alum Cynthia Bailey’s then-husband Peter Thomas was caught red-handed with another woman who most certainly wasn’t his wife. A video featuring Thomas and an anonymous lady getting quite cozy together went viral on Instagram and eventually reached Bailey. Perhaps because the two had been married for seven years, she decided to attempt to work through the problem. Alas, it wasn’t meant to be…They officially called off their marriage in 2017 through an amicable divorce.

7. Tom D'Agostino

Real Housewives of New York alum Countess Luann de Lesseps was a beloved personality on the famed reality television show. But her infamous husband at the time - Tom D’Agostino certainly wasn’t on the same level as hers, especially not after pictures of him cheating on her right before their wedding emerged. Although on-camera he appeared rather charming and dazzling, there were some red flags that fans pointed out. However, in 2016 after seven months of being married, pictures of Tom sharing a rapturous kiss with another woman went viral on social media. Given the obvious heartbreak, she decided to permanently go their separate ways the following year.

8. Mario Singer

Another famous Real Housewives of New York scandal that rocked the fandom was Ramona Singer’s husband, Mario Singer’s affair. As mentioned earlier, scandals aren’t exactly new to the franchise, and the matter is often discussed in the spotlight. Although Mario did indeed cheat, it wasn’t the deed itself that shocked fans…it was the fact that he was romantically involved with someone who was 28 years younger than him. After finding out the details concerning her ex-husband’s affair she told The US Weekly: “I left him a note saying, ‘Please don’t come to the house in the Hamptons, and please get an apartment.” At that point for Ramona, “that was it.”

9. Juan Dixon

Although the Real Housewives of Potomac may not have the fan base as its sister franchises, it most definitely doesn’t lack drama or spice in the series. But, what put the series on the map was surprise-surprise, an explosive affair that repeated almost every other season of the show! Reality star Robyn Dixon’s husband Juan Dixon is often in the spotlight for having affairs and is now famously known for it. The most renowned affair was the time the show featured an episode in which there were receipts from a hotel room uncovered and some rather incriminating messages found. In a preview of the episode, Juan called those allegations “Foolish” as per People. The truth of the matter and why Robyn is still staying with him despite the emotional hurt remains a true mystery.

10. Michael Darby

Another Real Housewives of Potomac story that went viral was the show’s sweetheart Ashley Darby’s estranged hubby Michael Darby and his affair. Concerning him, multiple reports painted him in a bad light. In the past, he was accused of allegedly inappropriately behaving with a producer as per People. Furthermore, he was known to ogle at women other than his wife. However, what triggered fans was probably when a photo of him in the nude on a bed featuring another woman [not his wife] went on to break the internet. This resulted in their separation after many heated arguments. Although they’re no longer together romantically, they haven’t officially filed for a divorce.

11. Lenny Hochstein

Just like the heat in Miami, Real Housewives of Miami is positively infused with some juicy drama and spicy romance given it's one of the most successful series in the franchise. While many noteworthy couples had affairs between them, it was Lisa and Lenny Hochtein who caught the attention of the fandom, especially after this moment. As per People, he talked about his “non-intimate” marriage with Lisa baffled viewers and of course his wife. He claimed that “sleeping with Lisa would be cheating on who I care about.” This set the tone for the end of his marriage and the two eventually split in an ongoing divorce battle

12. Bill Aydin

The Real Wives of New Jersey has seen many scandalous moments through the several ongoing seasons of the show. While some relationships move forward from splitting up and getting a divorce, others sometimes don’t. For Jennifer Aydin and Bill Aydin, it was the latter. Back in season 12 of the show, Bill was accused of cheating on Jennifer with another unnamed woman over ten years ago as per The US Weekly. Although he could’ve easily avoided the question or lied his way through, he did no such thing and admitted to it. Instead of roughing it out, the couple had a very open and honest mode of communication with each other that augmented the pace of their relationship and made an effort to refresh their marriage.

13. David Beador

The Real Housewives of Orange County is known to be full of surprises that can be both good and bad. Fans were more than gobsmacked after Shannon Beador uncovered her hubby David Beador’s affair. During an episode of the 10th season of the show, the reality star dropped the ultimate bombshell: David’s 8-month-long relationship with another woman as per EOnline. After this major update, both fans and her friends on the show were equally concerned. Nonetheless, the two tried to work through it via marriage counseling. For the moment, it seemed to have gotten better especially after he decided to surprise Shannon with a vow renewal ceremony in the 11th season. Sadly, things just didn’t work out for them and they ended up getting separated in 2017 with a divorce in order.

