Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Slammed for Their Yearly Gas-Guzzling Private Jet Emissions

The Kardashians stars Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have often been on the hot seat for backlash. Usually, Kardashian sisters are shaded due to their cosmetic surgeries followed by their edited pictures and of course, their lavish lifestyle. They'd usually shut down allegations or accusations against them either themselves or through their representatives. However, this time they’re being called out for being less environmentally conscious amid ongoing growing concerns for the climate. In the spotlight is none other than their ultra-luxe private jet plane that they often use to commute to their social or professional events.

According to statistics obtained by The U.S. Sun and popular tech genius Jack Sweeny, Kardashian and Jenner’s multi-million dollar jets have produced about 78,510 gallons of jet fuel for approximately 45 trips across the world. Moreover, the women are said to have traveled 76,548 miles while emitting about 893 tons of CO2! These emission rates have been calculated from the 24 flights between LAX, Camarillo Airport, and Van Nuys, by the publication.

Sweeney however, took note of Jenner’s Bombardier Global 75000 which produced the aforementioned carbon footprint. Both Kardashian and Jenner usually repeat the places they’re going to within the US. However, taking into account their regular international trips, the numbers might just be going a little bit higher than originally anticipated.

Neither Kardashian nor Jenner have commented on their excessive use of flights over the last year. Whether or not the reality stars would take action to reduce their carbon footprint remains to be seen. The sisters regularly travel via air either alone or with their children when they can. How they navigate this newfound issue remains elusive.

taylor setting up jack sweeney to prove he's stalking her and him falling for the bait... this is some chess move😭 pic.twitter.com/BnppX8oIL2 — . (@LAHXLLUClNATlON) February 11, 2024

The Kardashians weren’t the only celebs who found themselves in a spot for their alleged overuse of air transport. Previously, Sweeney also uncovered Taylor Swift’s jet emissions which led to a rather brisk response from Swift who threatened legal action against him.

Taylor Swift has landed at LAX @LAFlightsLIVE pic.twitter.com/XL5mhtUEnz — Jack Sweeney (@Jxck_Sweeney) February 10, 2024

The August singer claimed his behavior of posting a live tracking snap of two of her jets was classified under “stalking and harassing behavior.” Swift’s legal counsel issued a “cease and desist” to the tech expert which was later recognized by Elon Musk on X, formerly Twitter.

The SpaceX CEO took to his platform to support Swift and deemed Sweeney to be “an awful human being.” Musk’s support for the Red singer comes after his altercation with the fellow tech genius. Earlier this week, Sweeney took to X to recount the time Musk allegedly offered him about $5K to stop tracking his jet. Sweeney wrote in a thread online, “Let’s remember you offered me 5K to stop. Also threatened to sue me, and here we are a year later.”

Sweeney is said to have multiple websites and accounts on different social media platforms that track the flights of different celebs. For the moment it’s the Kardashian-Jenner clan that’s caught his attention. His actions beg the question: which celeb is next on Sweeney's list?