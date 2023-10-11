Big Brother Fans Are Raged Over With App's 'Constant Buffering And Awful Quality'

Fans of the reality show Big Brother are not buying the technical glitches of the app. They expressed anger on X, formerly Twitter, and complained about "constant buffering, awful quality, and terrible streams." The show has returned to the ITVX app, but fans couldn't access it due to a technical bug.

Frustrated fans lost their cool on social media platform X when they couldn't access Sunday's show launch on a new network. Fans faced a host of issues on the app, leaving them at risk of missing out on Big Brother's eagerly-anticipated return, per Daily Mail. Impatient viewers tagged the ITV network and sought help.

A fan, @dmitrizalvvv, complained, "@ITVXhelp

constant buffering!!!!! #bbuk even after I paid for the subscription." A second viewer, @SarahMadiganx, echoed, "Don't know if I'll get to watch @bbuk because of @ITVX. Every time the ads come on it, [it] takes you back to the start of the program. Same, if you don't have to watch the full thing, you can't go back and watch later. Sort it out; worst TV app going!!"

Where will you be watching?! I keep getting error messages on the ITVX site and I'm soooooo annoyed 😭😭😭 — Kyle Petty (@imkylepetty) October 8, 2023

@mattanth91 lamented, "Where else can I actually watch #BBUK? I only have my Apple TV and the ITVX app is fucking wank." Another fan, @Md13704702, criticized, "Why does nobody talk about how terrible live streaming on ITV X is? The audio is either crunchy or delayed the video, [it] keeps pausing."

Continuing, "And it's no better even with premium. You would've thought if you get a premium, it would be better as you're PAYING FOR A SERVICE, but no. Sort it out @ITVX." The previous show was axed in 2018 by Channel 5, and now a re-launch was kicked off by hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best introducing new sixteen contestants.

Finally sat down to watch Big Brother and I tried ITVX premium and it looks like I’m watching it on YouTube in 2008. Why is the quality this awful? — Jamie Saunders (@4a6d65) October 8, 2023

Some of the fans who complained had a premium membership, a subscription fee of £3.99, yet faced multiple technical difficulties. Viewers also learned that Sunday's launch was pre-recorded. Before, the show's opening always had a live stream. However, this time, the network shot it twenty-four hours in advance.

During the launch, the presenter Odudu's skintight outfit left the host battling with the edgy dress. The latex catsuit was so choking she had to use lube to slide into it, reported The Sun. Aside from that, stylists had to hop on the stage several times to combat the frizz in her hair and fix it with a hairdryer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AJ Odudu (@ajodudu)

Odudu presented the launch alongside the 38-year-old Will Best. A crowd whistleblower said, "AJ looked amazing, but that catsuit gave her a load of strife." Adding, "First, a producer said she had to be lubed up to get into it, and then her extra long wig kept getting caught on the legs with static."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AJ Odudu (@ajodudu)

"Her stylists had to keep coming on stage with a hairdryer to stop the wig clinging to her," the crowd whistleblower added. "It was hilarious for us but less so for her." Despite the glitches, fans were delighted at the return of the reality show.

