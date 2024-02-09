Taylor Swift Sells $40 Million Private Jet and Threatens to Sue Student For Tracking Her CO2 Emission

Pop sensation Taylor Swift has made headlines as she recently sold one of her private jets, a Dassault Falcon 900LX, just days before an anticipated flight from Los Angeles to Tokyo. The sale, documented by Daily Mail, Swift sold the aircraft for approximately the same price she purchased it for in 2011—around a million dollars—despite its estimated second-hand value.

The buyer of the jet, Missouri-based car insurance company Car Shield, finalized the transaction on January 30. Federal Aviation Administration records indicate Triangle Real Estate LLC as an additional owner, with Car Shield’s CEO Nicholas Hamilton named as a member of the group. The jet's new registered ownership address is CarShield’s headquarters in St. Peters, Missouri.

Swift, known for her global tours and high-profile appearances, continues to own a larger Dassault Falcon 7X, valued at approximately a million when new. This aircraft has served as her primary mode of transportation during the international leg of her Eras Tour. Amidst rising concerns regarding carbon emissions, Swift, the 34-year-old pop sensation, has opted to sell one of her private jets. In 2022, the Grammy award-winning singer was named among the worst celebrity private jet CO2 emission offenders by sustainability marketing agency Yard.

The sale of Swift's jet to Car Shield aligns with Triangle Real Estate LLC's apparent quest for an enhancement, as evidenced by their recent sale of a Cessna 421. This timing suggests a purposeful move to transition to Swift's larger aircraft. Despite repeated requests for comment, representatives for Car Shield, Hamilton, and Triangle Real Estate LLC remained silent on the matter. A cease-and-desist letter was sent to a flight-tracking site owner in December, alleging the disclosure of the Anti-Hero hitmaker's location to potential stalkers. In 2020, she sold a smaller Dassault Falcon 50, originally purchased in 2012 for a million, and donated the proceeds to charity.

As Swift gears up for the longest leg of her international tour, which includes performances in Australia starting February 16, speculation arises about whether she plans to upgrade her fleet. There has been no communication from Swift's management regarding any potential future aircraft acquisitions. Swift's decision to part ways with her private jet reflects a broader trend among celebrities addressing concerns regarding carbon emissions and environmental impact. This signals an increasing tendency within the entertainment industry to embrace more eco-friendly travel practices.

