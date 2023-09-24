In a recent interview with ABC News' Linsey Davis on ABC News Live Prime, GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy delved into his views on critical issues such as climate change, racism, and the possibility of joining forces with former President Donald Trump as his running mate in the 2024 election.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

Also Read: Vivek Ramaswamy Quotes From The Bible With Ease While Confessing to Being a Devout Hindu

"My goal is to speak the truth," he told Davis. Constitution to raise the voting age, Ramaswamy emphasized his commitment to speaking the truth. Regarding climate change, Ramaswamy offered a nuanced perspective. "I think that with due respect ... 'Do you believe in climate change?' is not really a meaningful question because climate change has existed as long as the Earth has existed. Do I believe it is a fact that global surface temperatures are rising over the course of the last century of the last half-century? Yes, I think that that is an established fact." He labeled the "climate change agenda" as a "hoax" primarily focused on global equity and deferring to China. Ramaswamy acknowledged that global surface temperatures have risen over the past century and half-century, considering it an established fact.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Eisen

Instead, he emphasized, "The thing I'm going to do is actually drive human adaptation and mastery of changes in the climate through technological advances. I think that requires more, not less, use of fossil fuels more not less use of nuclear energy," he said. While data from the Environmental Protection Agency supports this to some extent, research has shown that both extreme heat and extreme cold are linked to heart attacks. On the topic of racism in America, Ramaswamy's stance raised questions. In the interview with Davis, he clarified that while racism exists, he did not consider it a top 50 problem in the United States, suggesting that the era for comprehensive responses to racial inequality had passed.

"We’ve got to run to something."



GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to @LinseyDavis about his 2024 campaign, his views on climate change policy and race in America. @VivekGRamaswamy pic.twitter.com/upIDa7eqUr — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) September 19, 2023

Also Read: Vivek Ramaswamy Accuses Donald Trump of Making a ‘False Promise’ And Failing to Repeal Obamacare

Davis challenged Ramaswamy by citing incidents of mass shootings by self-identified white supremacists, emphasizing the importance of addressing such violence. "The right answer to all temperature-related deaths is more plentiful and abundant access to fossil fuels," he told Davis. Ramaswamy argued that the focus on race, including affirmative action and race-conscious policies, fosters animosity and should be replaced by a colorblind meritocracy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Ramaswamy (@vivekgramaswamy)

Also Read: Vivek Ramaswamy Promises to Build New Policies for Digital Assets in a Bid to Woo Pro-crypto Voters

"Are you really trying to say that white supremacists don't exist?" Davis asked. "Of course, racism exists, but I do not think it is a top 50 problem in the United States of America. There was a point in our national history where we demanded a comprehensive response to racial inequality in this country. But, Linsey, that moment has now long passed," Ramaswamy said. His comments on Juneteenth were also scrutinized. When confronted with this inconsistency, Ramaswamy defended his stance, aiming to redefine Juneteenth to stand for American ideals.

More from Inquisitr

Vivek Ramaswamy Admits His Father Is Not a Citizen of the US While Revealing Immigration Policy Plans

Vivek Ramaswamy Ranks Second Most Popular Republican Presidential Contender After Donald Trump: Poll