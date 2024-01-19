Kanye West is all set for the release of his upcoming album. The highly anticipated Ty Dolla $ign collaboration, Vultures, is set to premiere on February 9, 2024. In anticipation of this, the Donda rapper has scheduled the release of a 40-minute "apology," video. As per TMZ, while filming the video, West put together a camera team "several weeks ago," but "at times, it was impossible to decode what he was saying."

When West, who has bipolar disorder, wore a black KKK hood at the Vultures listening event in Miami on December 11, he showed no signs of holding back with his controversial antics. The disgraced rapper went on a similar 10-minute rant in Las Vegas, as per The NY Post, “It’s 60 million of us in America, 60 million Jews in the world,” the Bound 2 rapper preached to the crowd, later stating: “I don’t give a f–k.” During the diatribe, he also shouted, “Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye! Sponsor that!” West also went on to claim that Zionist Jews owned all the banks, hospitals, and private schools in Los Angeles. As per The Daily Mail, he later published an apology on December 26 in Hebrew, which many assumed was generated via an AI app.

It read: “I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any ‘unintended outburst.’ It was not my intention to hurt or demean me, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused. I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity.” West has already been branded "disgusting, unrepentant, and definitely a misogynist" by the Anti-Defamation League for penning the song "How am I anti-Semitic? "I just f***ed a Jewish b****" which appears in the Vultures' title track. The American Jewish Committee's Richard Hirschhaut stated that the song's lyrics are "unforgivable at this fraught and dangerous time for the Jewish community" and "seem particularly pathetic and sad."

In an odd Instagram post from March of last year, the Flashing Lights rapper stated that he "liked Jewish people again" after watching Jonah Hill in his 2012 action movie 21 Jump Street. "No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people,' West wrote then. "No Christian can be labeled anti-Semite knowing Jesus is a Jew. Thank you Jonah Hill I love you."

West was abruptly fired from his agency CAA, the production company MRC, Adidas, Gap, and Balenciaga after he tweeted that he was going to "death con 3 on Jewish people" in 2022. This time around the Heartless rapper is trying to mend his ways rather than pulling a 'kill switch' on his career.

