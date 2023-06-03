Kanye West Hires Disgraced Jewish Canadian Entrepreneur Dov Charney as CEO of Yeezy

Kanye West has hired controversial American Apparel and Los Angeles Apparel founder, Dov Charney as the new CEO of Yeezy. The Jewish Canadian entrepreneur has been recently spending a considerable amount of time at Ye's new 7,400-square-foot showroom on Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood. This hire comes after Adidas and GAP pulled out of their partnership with West in late 2022 due to the rapper's antisemitic comments.

A source close to West revealed to The U.S. Sun, "Ye has hired Dov Charney as the new CEO of Yeezy LLC. It is definitely a risky move with the allegations against him, but Ye supports him and knows what it's like to be canceled. Dov has been a friend, a fabric supplier, he's also produced T-shirts as well as mass production of the new Yeezy line, which was unveiled recently at a low-key event. He's been by Ye's side for years - before he was canceled, throughout the drama, and now after as he sets to stage a comeback."

It is however not confirmed whether the "disgraced" American Apparel founder has formally signed a contract with Yeezy LLC. Charney has earned the notoriety of being stuck in a slew of major allegations since he founded the clothing company. According to The Guardian, in 2014, it was announced that Charney has been fired by the clothing company's board members, “citing an ongoing investigation into alleged misconduct.” He was also accused of "misusing the company money, violating the company's sexual harassment policy, and offering significant severance packages without board approval."

Denying all the above allegations, Charney had stated, "I want everybody to know I'm not 'the Sleaze King'. 'The Sleaze King' is another guy. All those accusations against me are crap. There's allegations… we’ve resolved them. None of it — none of these allegations - were ever proven." Several lawsuits were filed against the clothing brand founder, but most of them were later dismissed or settled.

Meanwhile, West is all set to revive his luxury brand with a phenomenal comeback. The former billionaire has backtracked on his earlier controversial antisemitic comments, claiming that he did not make any such comments on the Jewish community because "black people are actually Jew also," and that he is the victim of a "Jewish underground media mafia."

West and his new wife, Bianca Censori, who has lately been promoted as the Head of Architecture at West's multi-million dollar company, have been holding "fashion parties" at the new Yeezy headquarters in Melrose to revive brand connection. A source revealed, "The vision for its use has changed to being multi-purpose, it's not just going to be a store. Ye has been hosting parties for three weeks in a row at the venue and giving away sample pieces for his latest collection. There's no date set for the release yet but it'll be soon. He's been working hard to get everything ready for his comeback."

The brand has already been preparing for a soft launch of Yeezy Season 10. Shaven-headed models were seen in social media photos unveiling the new collection after the brand's low-key return to the market. Kanye West also hosted a "secret fashion show" in Los Angeles on May 1, which showcased models wearing skintight white T-shirts and black pants.