Khloe Kardashian Left a 'Flirty' Note Under Scott Disick's Post, Fans Speculate a Brewing Romance

Romance rumors between Khloe Kardashian and her former brother-in-law, Scott Disick have been swirling for a while now. The duo has formed a tightly-knit friendship since the time he dated Kardashian’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian. Even after her sister’s split, the bond between Disick and Kardashian remained unaltered. Over the years, their affinity for each other has only grown. But, the two have never really confirmed to be in a relationship despite their closeness. Could it be that Kardashian is finally hinting at the possibility of them exploring a new romantic avenue with each other?

As per The U.S. Sun, Disick took to Instagram to share a picture of himself cooly leaning against a luxurious car parked by a lot. The unique automobile was jet black and had a vintage vibe to it. Disick posed right beside it in his comfy aesthetic. He sported a burnt orange jacket and a black T-shirt followed by trousers. He completed his overall look with some pretty snazzy high-top sneakers.

To finish off styling his outfit for the day, Disick also threw in a cream baseball hat. He seemed to have a serious yet suave expression registered on his face. The businessman wrote in his caption, “If ya know ya know.” This left much room for speculation, especially after Kardashian decided to comment on his post.

I actually do believe Khloe Kardashian & Scott Disick are soulmates 😭 — polly. (@polly_ceee) May 6, 2022

Kardashian responded gleefully with two pink heart emojis and didn’t explain any further. Fans were left in a delightful frenzy on noticing her comment. One person even suggested, “Your brother-in-law soulmate.” Another pondered, “You two would be good together. You’ve been through it all. It’s time you both move on together." A third one wondered about whether or not sparks had been flying between the two.

The person commented, “Do you and Scott be having an affair?” A final one thought, “I think that would be a little weird…it’s her sister’s baby daddy lol.” Like so, many began wondering about what’s been going on with Disick and Kardashian. Are they having a clandestine affair or are they just friends? Well, that’s still an enigma! But, for now, there seems to be no romantic drama between them whatsoever.

Nonetheless, this isn’t the first time The Kardashians fans have speculated sparks flying between them. During a conversation with Disick’s former mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, he claimed that Kardashian was his “ideal woman.” In Season 4 of the show, Disick was seen engaged in an intense conversation with Jenner about his type. Jenner asked Disick, “If you had the opportunity to meet the perfect girl, what would that look like on paper?”

The businessman immediately turned to Kardashian and asked her, “I don’t know how tall are you?” This insinuates that he’d want someone to possibly be as tall as her or maybe he desires for his next woman to hold attributes similar to her. Well, Jenner for one believes that Disick “does have a crush on Khloe.” The two have refrained from commenting about the platonic relationship they share.