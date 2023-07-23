Sneak Peek Into Kourtney Kardashian’s $4 Million Worth Luxurious Collection of Cars
Kourtney Kardashian is enjoying an exotic 'babymoon' in Hawaii as she is set to welcome her first child with 'Blink 182' drummer husband Travis Barker. The Poosh founder has amassed a $65 million net worth with her appearances on family reality shows including KUWTK, spin-off series - Kourtney & Khloé Take the Hamptons, and The Kardashians on Hulu. The reality star makes approximately $964,000 per Instagram post as predicted by Hopper's 2022 Instagram Richlist in 2021. Hello Magazine reports, Kourtney took a paycheck of an estimated $4.5 million per season of the 15 seasons of KUWTK. The Hulu star is known for her lavish real estate investments and $4 million worth of car collection which includes $410,000 worth of custom convertible Rolls-Royce Dawn. Let us take a look at her luxurious fleet of automobiles in the garage.
Rolls-Royce Dawn
According to the US Sun, the $410,000 worth 'beast of the road' is termed as the 'world's most exclusive convertible'. Stunning features include a 6.6-liter twin-turbo V-12 engine which is capable of producing 563 horsepower, an auto-controlled door-shutting system, an interior with exquisite rosewood trimmings, and a detachable roof. The Dawn takes up to 12 months to come up with a custom-built 10.25-inch infotainment system, 20-inch alloy wheels, and a power-folding soft top. The luxury on wheels can accelerate from 0-60 mph in just 4.9 seconds.
Rolls-Royce Ghost
The $337,850 worth exclusive sedan boasts a 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine that can generate 563 horsepower and 605 pound-feet of torque. The Ghost's ultra-stunning interior features well-crafted wood veneer trims, bespoke leather upholstery, and a 10.25-inch infotainment system.
Ferrari F430
According to the Richest, the $ 330,000-worth Italian sports car can cruise through the roads on a super-built 4.3-liter V8 engine which can attain a top speed of 196 mph. The F430's interior features elegant hand-stitched leather seats, a built-in 6.5-inch infotainment system, and a racer-like steering wheel.
Ferrari 458 Italia
According to the US Sun, the KUWTK alum picked up the $245,000 worth of Ferrari 458 in Miami while she was dating her now ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick. The Italian-made 458 sports car features a triple exhaust system, a 4.5-liter V8 engine that can produce 570 horsepower, a stunning transparent glass engine cover, and a modern navigation triple-screen that displays driving stats.
Mercedes-SLS AMG
According to Celebrity Car Blogs, Kourtney has been driving her favorite $213,000 worth ride since 2014, the stylishly designed sports car is uniquely featured with technology-driven gullwing doors that open upwards. It comes built with a 6.2-liter V8 engine that produces 563 horsepower and 479 lb-ft torque. It can attain cruise control of 60 mph within 3.8 seconds and gain a top speed of 196 mph.
Aston Martin DB11
The $205,000 worth luxury ride comes with a 5.2-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine with the capacity of attaining 630 horsepower. This grand piece of automobile engineering can cruise from 0-60 mph within 3.7 seconds. The DB11 boasts a 360-degree camera surveillance system to avoid road mishaps.
Bentley Continental GT Convertible
According to Hot Cars, the original first-generation British-manufactured Continental GT debuted in the automobile market in 2003. The $202,000 worth luxury convertible features a 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged W12 engine which can produce around 552 HP. The swanky interior boasts a 12.3” touchscreen, German leather built ventilated seats, heated armrest, and steering wheel along with hidden neck warmers.
