When Beyonce's Daughter Rumi Flaunted Her Luxurious $1,200 Dior Sneakers

Lemonade singer Beyonce is renowned for creating history with her music. Her song, Single Ladies went on to become a global sensation with its iconic dance and jumpy beat. The singer married rapper Jay-Z and the two have three adorable children together. Through their combined success due to hard work and passion, they now live a life of luxury.

While Beyonce's older daughter Blu Ivy often appears on Instagram, her daughter Rumi rarely makes an appearance. However, the mother of three had a rendezvous with the iconic Madonna and her daughters as per La Isla Bonita singer's stories.

Both the legendary singer seemed to have scheduled a playdate amid Halo singer's, Renaissance Tour earlier on Sunday this week in New Jersey. While everyone looked as prim and proper as ever, Rumi sported some bougie yet chic drip to this meet. In the picture, Rumi donned a stunning and classic silver tube top followed by a pair of denim shorts. And had her lovely hair let free. While her mother sported a classic Black shirt followed by matching trousers and high heels.

Madonna on the other hand sported an abstract jacket with wild hues of pink and blue with matching shorts. She also wore an embellished black plunge top that went perfectly with her black ankle-length lace-up boots and stockings. Her three daughters were all observed to have coordinated their outfits with each other - all three wore unique jackets. And had one thing in common with Material Girl singers - their pristine boots.

While everyone certainly met the assignment of wearing incredible attires for the occasion, the Cuff It singer's daughter donned a very luxe pair of high-end sneakers from the house of Dior. Each pair of these divine shoes cost a whopping $1,200. As per Dior's official website, the heavenly shoe known as a 'B23 High-top Sneaker' is a unique alchemy of excellence by itself. It is set apart by its 'oblique motif' followed by the transparent paneling across the structure of it.

This enhanced masterpiece also donned the brand's signature 'DIOR' imprint throughout in black ink, perfectly in harmony with the white background; a yin and yang. Other features of the shoe include the fact that it has an upright shaft and a lace-up closure with a black tab. Microfiber lining to avoid any form of irritation and maintain comfort while wearing it.

A highlight of the shoe however is its sole. This vital part of the shoe is white and beige and has a unique rubber outsole followed by a reinforced toe with a two-tone insert. This shoe isn't just mere footwear, it can be described as an experience. Another perk of owning it as Dior mentions, is that to protect the pair of shoes from any form of dust or damage, a dust bag is provided with it.