‘Teen Mom’ Star Kailyn Lowry’s Son Lux, 6, Looks All Grown up in New Photo

Kailyn Lowry has posted a fresh snapshot of her son Lux, who seems more mature than ever, during a visit to her podcast workspace. The former Teen Mom 2 cast member also recently discussed her thoughts on marriage as her relationship with neighbor Elijah Scott progresses. Kailyn, aged 31, has provided an update on her six-year-old son Lux, stunning fans with how much he has grown.

The reality star shared a picture of her young boy seated on the white sofa in her podcast office on Monday night via her Instagram profile. Lux appeared exceptionally mature, donning a black and white tie-dye Los Angeles T-shirt, black jeans, and Nike sneakers. He comfortably reclined on the couch, resting against his mother's vibrant pillows, while he casually propped up his feet on the coffee table and engaged with his iPhone. In the photo, Kailyn's son appeared remarkably mature, and she accompanied the post with this caption: "Another long day at work AKA mom’s office," with a yawn emoji and a laughing emoji.

The comments section was inundated with compliments for the young boy, with many expressing surprise at how much older he appeared. "Why does he look like he's 14 right here?" @shannon_chester1980 laughed as @hairbytk asked, "When did he get so tall & grown??" "Why does he look soo tall!! All grown, like he's running things," @angela.rose86 agreed as @_taylorewing exclaimed, "He's so tall omg! Where's little lux!!" @brittsterr28 gushed, "Whyyy does he look like he’s 9?! Omg. So cute," while @gabriellastachel joked, "Lux looks like he just worked a whole a** 9-5 and paid the bills."

Kailyn is also the mother of Isaac, aged 13, from her previous relationship with Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, aged nine, from her former husband, Javi Marroquin. She shares Lux and Creed from her past relationship with Chris Lopez. She entered a relationship with her current boyfriend, Elijah Scott, aged 24, in April 2022. Fans have been speculating that the couple might have welcomed their first child together. Kailyn has made a concerted effort to maintain the privacy of her relationship and has kept any potential news about additional children under wraps, per The US Sun.

However, in the past week, the former MTV star disclosed the heart-wrenching explanation behind her reluctance to marry her younger partner. The conversation about her future with her live-in boyfriend unfolded during the latest episode of her Coffee Convos podcast, which took place on Thursday. The discussion emerged when Kailyn and her podcast co-host, Lindsie Chrisley, aged 33, delved into a message shared by a listener in their podcast's Facebook group. This listener's post revolved around a married couple working through issues of infidelity. As a result, Kailyn revealed her own reservations about marriage and explained the reasons behind her firm stance against tying the knot again.

She said, "I'm having a hard time now because Elijah wants to get married like yesterday, right? But I'm like, I already made my vows to somebody, and I didn't even follow through with them." She further added, "We had this big f**king wedding, we wrote our own vows...and didn't even follow them, so what the f**k do I look like remarrying and saying all these vows - I didn't even follow through with what I was supposed to do the first time." Kailyn made this statement, alluding to her divorce from her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, which took place in May 2016, following three years of marriage.

