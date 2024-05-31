Joe Biden Calls Donald Trump a 'Loser', Says He is the President Because 'Black Americans Voted'

Joe Biden hammered his political rival Donald Trump with a similar attack familiar to the Republican front-runner. The current POTUS and Vice President Kamala Harris addressed Black voters at a rally in Philadelphia and delivered a speech. Afterward, the Democrat blasted the 77-year-old on his social media account, calling him a "loser."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Harnik

The 81-year-old wrote, "Folks if anyone is wondering whether your vote matters, remember this. Because Black Americans voted, I am president, Kamala Harris is a historic vice president, and Donald Trump is a loser." Even during his speech, he admitted that Harris and he had support from the Blacks, so they made it to the White House.

Folks, if anyone is wondering whether your vote matters, remember this.



Because Black Americans voted, I am president, Kamala Harris is a historic vice president, and Donald Trump is a loser. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 29, 2024

The post has amassed 4.3 million views so far, and people wrote a slew of comments under the tweet, with some in favor and others criticizing Biden. Host of Sunday Night Live on InfoWars, @realchasegeiser, took a sarcastic jibe, "Wow. Biden just blamed black people for all of our problems. Super racist."

are you saying that every black person automatically votes for you — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) May 29, 2024

A parody account, @VivekRammaswamy, dedicated to Vivek Ramaswamy, one of the ex-candidates for the 2024 election race, added, "So, you're admitting Kamala Harris is only Vice President because of her race, and she's unqualified?" A media company, @rawsalerts, commented, "At first, I thought this was a parody account because what did I just read?"

Democrats see black people as slaves and votes.



That’s it. — The Rogue Politico (@politikaljunki) May 30, 2024

@cliftonaduncan, a Black X user, joked not to count him in, "Nigga, don't claim me I am not responsible for this shit." @olivia_p_walker responded to the tweet and laughed, "This might be the funniest, most on-point response to Biden's racial pandering that I've ever seen." Another critic, @QueenOfHeartsSF, added, "Can't escape a feeling that y'all are being framed."

The Democrat told a crowd gathered at Girard College, a majority Black boarding school for first grade through 12th grade, "Because Black Americans voted, Kamala and I are president and vice president of the United States. Because of you. That's not hyperbole. Because you voted, Donald Trump defeated the former president. And with your vote, with your vote in 2024, we're gonna make Donald Trump a loser again," as per ABC News.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kent Nishimura

Meanwhile, he followed the same trajectory as Trump, boasting about his accomplishments, including a low unemployment rate, lowered costs for prescription drugs, and student debt forgiveness, which he frequently mentions in his speeches. This time, in favor of his Black voters, "So far, I've relieved student debt for nearly 5 million Americans, a significant number are Black borrowers."

However, amid the possible rematch between Biden and Trump, only 62 percent of Black voters said they are "absolutely certain" they will vote in November's election, a 12-point decrease from June 2020, according to a new Washington Post/Ipsos survey, as per The Hill. And a drop in interested voters could be a problem for the POTUS since black voters are critical for the Democrats because their votes helped Biden in 2020.