Jimmy Kimmel Says Trump Is 'Going Straight to Hell' For His 'Jesus and God Keeping Score' Comment

Donald Trump has made several claims in his 2024 presidential campaign in a bid to win his second term at the White House. However, his one statement didn't impress the host of Jimmy Kimmel Live, and he called out the former president for it. The Republican front-runner is renowned for his outspokenness, but this one time, he brought God into the picture.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill

Also Read: Trump Claims He Would Win The Blue States if ‘Jesus and God’ Came Down to Keep Score of Elections

The 77-year-old lamented losing states like California and New York during an Iowa rally in March 2023. He said, "If you had a real election and Jesus came down, and God came down and said, 'I'm gonna be the scorekeeper here, I think we'd win there, I think we'd win in Illinois, and I think we'd win in New York," per The Messenger.

But Kimmel decided to give the presidential hopeful a reality check. He responded to Trump's "Jesus" claims, saying, "First of all if Jesus comes down, you're going straight to hell," per HuffPost. The audience broke into a laughing fit. He continued, "No White House. No jail. Jesus is like, 'You're out.'"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

He further ridiculed Trump's claims and mockingly said, "You have about as much chance of winning California and New York as you do of winning an ice dancing medal at the Olympics. Zero." Apparently, the former president asserted he couldn't win over these states because the elections were "rigged." He said, "I actually believe that if they didn't have rigged elections out there," adding, "If they didn't have all the paper — you know, they send out like 36 million ballots, and nobody knows where the hell they're going to or coming from."

Also Read: Trump Mocks DeSantis' Debate Against Newsom in a New Dubbed Video: 'Battle of Loserville'

California has historically been a democratic state, and so far, not even one Republican has ever won there in more than thirty years, including states like Illinois and New York. However, Trump continued, "I think a few people know where [ballots] are going to, and a few people know where they're coming from."

Also Read: Trump Slammed by Commissioner as He Attempts to ‘Sow Doubt’, Asks Voters to ‘Guard Votes’ in Philly

Despite Trump's claims, there is no evidence that the 2020 elections were rigged, which eventually changed the outcomes at the last minute. As per reports, multiple recounts, court cases, and investigations came to this conclusion. But he refused to believe and continued to assert his notion. "I think for years we could have won them. These elections are rigged ... and we got to do something about it," he insisted.

Trump: But I think if you had a real election and Jesus came down and God came down and said, I'm going to be the scorekeeper here, I think would win there(California), I think we would win in Illinois, and I think we would win in New York, pic.twitter.com/WxK9bcbBtB — Acyn (@Acyn) December 2, 2023

After losing the elections to his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, Trump vowed to win the 2024 elections. "It's going to be the greatest comeback in history — I'm not talking about comeback politically because I don't care about that — it will be the greatest comeback for a country."

Trump has been fighting and leading in key battleground states ahead of the 2024 elections. His campaigns are gaining momentum despite multiple criminal charges against him, including the $250 million civil fraud trial. Meanwhile, his supporters and his critics are waiting for the results.

Amid his success in the polls, Theda Skocpol, a Harvard political scientist, said, "Both this rhetoric and all G.O.P. plans announced for a second Trump term indicate clearly that retribution and institutional destruction outside the rule of law will prevail if he returns to the White House," per The New York Times.

More from Inquisitr

Donald Trump Lashes Out At ‘Crazy’ Liz Cheney, Vehemently Denies 'Depression' Claims

Chris Christie's Kids Are Unhappy with Donald Trump's 'Fat Pig' Insults Towards Dad