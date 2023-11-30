As the chapter ended for Trump’s administration in the White House, it became clear that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were ready for a fresh start in a new phase of their lives. Recent reports reveal the drastic financial lengths the power couple went to kickstart their new journey in Miami, shedding light on the hefty price tag attached to their glamorous transition. Documents obtained from sources reveal that Donald Trump’s three eldest children, including Ivanka, along with their respective partners, initiated their financial adventure, bagging substantial loans to acquire luxurious homes. Notably, in 2021, Ivanka, Eric Trump, and Donald Trump Jr. collectively took out mortgages exceeding $22 million.

However, the major chunk of this financial venture came from Ivanka and Jared, who secured a whopping $15 million mortgage for their newly revamped $24 million mansion in Miami's Indian Creek Island, often referred to as the ‘Billionaire Bunker.’ This financial allegiance translates into a monthly payment of approximately $111,000 for the next 15 years, facilitating the couple a luxurious residence boasting six bedrooms and eight-and-a-half bathrooms, reported Daily Mail.

The duo devoted the past couple of years to extensive renovations of the 1.3-acre estate, finishing the remodeling just last month. The question on many minds is, what does this new era hold for Ivanka? Will she re-enter the fashion-based socialite scene, distance herself from the family to concentrate on her role as a mother of three, or explore new endeavors? While the details remain unclear, the heavy financial investment made by Ivanka and Kushner suggests an inclination toward a lifestyle reflecting their aspirations.

As per She Knows, despite their attempts to step out of the limelight and distance themselves from Donald Trump’s potential 2024 presidential campaign, the couple continues to be associated with her father’s divisive administration. Their time as senior advisers in Washington, D.C. pushed them to unexpected challenges, testing not only their relationship but also their standing in their former New York City social circle.

The couple who sought refuge in a fresh start in Miami was described by a People source saying, “They’re a solid couple, they weathered a lot over the past eight years, the kind of stuff that would test anyone’s relationship, but they’ve somehow come out stronger. They just celebrated their 14th anniversary and are relishing in their comfortable Miami lifestyle where they feel pretty free. They know they still have to be careful with what they say and how they act, but they have no interest in a life where they are followed by cameras ever again.”

However, the transition hasn't been without its complexities. The specter of Donald Trump's legal issues continues to loom over their lives, with Ivanka possibly testifying about her knowledge of the Trump Organization and its alleged property overvaluation. While they acknowledge the need for caution in their words and actions, they express a firm disinterest in a life perpetually trailed by cameras. The couple remains resilient, navigating the delicate balance of their past and the promise of a different future.

