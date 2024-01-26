Here's Why Elon Musk and Ex Grimes' Custody Battle Has Been 'Sealed' by Texas Judge

Elon Musk is popularly known as the billionaire philanthropist who owns the revolutionary automobile company- Tesla. Moreover, his endeavors in space and overall passion to improve the quality of life make him a beloved personality. Sadly, Musk is amid a heated custody battle with his ex-girlfriend, Grimes. They dated between 2018 and 2021 before going their separate ways. In their time together, they welcomed three beautiful children and are working towards co-parenting them. It seems there’s been a new development in their ongoing custody battle.

Reports obtained by Radar Online reveal that records involving the aforementioned legal trouble between Musk and Grimes have been concealed. An email received by publication from Samuel Ortega, the Administrative Coordinator for the Travis County District Clerk Civil Division confirms the fact. It states: “The entire record [of the custody battle] is sealed, and we are unable to furnish you a copy.”

The email strongly insinuates that information concerning the case would remain unavailable to the public until an amicable solution is confirmed. Musk and Grimes have been involved in this intense court banter over their toddlers who are between 1 and 3 years old respectively.

This comes after Musk’s recently filed motion about concealing certain records as it might pose a serious threat to him and his 11 children. The SpaceX CEO requested privacy in the ongoing case as its aftermath might end up endangering his children's lives due to the gravity of the case and the fact that far too much about his personal life has come to light. The tech mogul merely wishes to protect his children.

In the motion, he proposed a pondering suggestion of how many “nefarious figures” could use these court documents for something far more malicious. Musk alleged facing “an array of security threats to himself and his family members from both state and non-state actors.” He said so on December 4, 2023, while filing the said motion.

Furthermore, he elaborates on some instances in the past that have stemmed from this heated legal battle with Grimes. The filing notes the time Musk was allegedly “stalked” by an unidentified individual. After this rather traumatic incident, he has equipped himself with an “on-body-protection detail.” Its primary purpose is to “ensure the safety, security, and privacy of Musk and his family.” Moreover, the space enthusiast has also beefed up his security with “multiple bodyguards” who work “shifts” to offer him and his family round-the-clock and efficient protection.

Lastly, the filing concluded with a plea from Musk as a father of his children which seemed like an earnest request for their sake. It read, “The information which will be filed in this case could jeopardize Musk and his children’s safety if made available to the public.”

