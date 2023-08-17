Christine Baumgartner Wants Kevin Costner to End His ‘Childish Behavior’ for an ‘Amicable’ Relationship

Kevin Costner's estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, has found herself a new luxurious $35,000 rental just 10 miles from her lavish $145 million previous home. The fashionable bag designer has already moved out of Costner's home but is still enduring his, "silent treatment."

Baumgartner hopes to establish some sort of amicable relationship with her ex-husband for the sake of their kids. She feels that the Yellow Stone actor needs to mature up and end his 'childish behavior' especially since he has the couple's house for himself now.

Baumgartner's close friend revealed to Daily Mail, "Christine said she feels like the weight of the world has finally been lifted now that she's moved out," the designer had initially expected an amicable split but the situation had later turned uncomfortable due to Costner's behavior. The Waterworld actor has avoided any verbal communication with his estranged wife for months now. They only communicate with each other through their lawyers which has become unpleasant to Baumgartner since she feels he needs to 'lighten up'.

The close friend further revealed - "She said she wouldn't be surprised if Kevin had the staff keeping tabs on her while she was packing up. She still doesn't understand why Kevin had to drag her name through the mud and make what could have been rather easy, painfully difficult. Christine hopes that will one day end so they can establish some sort of amicable relationship for the sake of the kids. She said the silent treatment is ineffective and childish and that Kevin needs to lighten up, especially now that he has the house."

As per People, Baumgartner had earlier shifted into the 'staff quarter' on the $145 million property temporarily in July due to legal orders. An insider had revealed “Christine is following the legal advice per the prenup and is vacating the family house. She will stay at a smaller house on the property that’s been used as a staff quarter. This is a temporary solution," the insider adds. "She is still looking for another house. She is staying in the area to not disrupt the kids’ lives. They will be back at school in the fall with their friends. Christine is trying to keep everything as normal as possible. Her sole focus is the kids."

The insider also shared that Baumgartner had been "staying in the area to not disrupt" their three children - Cayden 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13 - who "will be back at school in the fall with their friends". The handbag designer has been "trying to keep everything as normal as possible" amid the struggling times for the family, the insider added. She also fears that the Field of Dreams actor is "out for revenge" against her ever since she filed for divorce in May.

"He wants to humiliate her," a close friend of Christine shared. "This isn't about the house, it's about making Christine's life a living hell for actually going through with the divorce. Christine said she wouldn't be surprised if Kevin had her escorted off the property by police,' the friend says. 'It was Christine who wanted to make this transition as peaceful as possible for the sake of the children. Kevin has done the complete opposite. He's not thinking about the kids, about how traumatizing this is."

