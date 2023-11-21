Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel has once again found himself in the spotlight, this time facing a legal threat from the Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) over his take on the struggling social media platform Truth Social. Kimmel, known for his quick wit and unfiltered commentary, responded to the legal drama with an indirect ‘apology’ that only added fuel to the comedic fire. The saga began when Kimmel, on his show, quipped about Truth Social’s financial woes, stating that the platform had lost a staggering $73 million since its launch. This led to a stern letter from TMTG, demanding a retraction and apology from ABC, the network airing Kimmel's show. Kimmel asserted, "This morning I woke up to a letter from the Trump media and Technology Group demanding that I apologize for and retract a statement I made on the air about his struggling social media platform, Truth Social," The letter demanded that ABC "completely retract all versions of the segment" and "publish a mutually agreeable apology… acknowledging that the segment was false and has been retracted… Unless these steps are taken immediately, TMTG will take swift legal action to uphold its rights and reputation."

As per HuffPost, Kimmel, unaffected by the legal threat, fired back with a peculiar blend of humor and sarcasm. "We talk a lot about Donald Trump here at the show in the same way paleontologists talk about apes, right? We're studying him but it's easy to forget sometimes that he actually sees this stuff," he quipped. “He actually sees this stuff. He’s obsessed with himself and with what people say about him, And because of that, we have somehow found ourselves once again in the wisp-thin crosshairs of our crazy ex-president and his compatriots.”

Acknowledging the demand for an apology, Kimmel delivered a tongue-in-cheek response, "I have to say, demanding a retraction for reporting the value of his company incorrectly is pretty darn hilarious considering the fact he is on trial right now for reporting the value of his company incorrectly, Maybe he should sue himself. But in all fairness, TMTG demanded an apology, so from the bottom of my heart, I want to say to Donald Trump and everyone at TMTG, I'm deeply sorry you're so bad at running companies, I guess, but doesn't this guy have bigger things to worry about?" As per OK Magazine, he further added, “In fairness, Truth Social isn’t a colossal failure. It’s only an abysmal failure, I would like to do the right thing and congratulate our balloon-animal former president and his company on only losing $31.6 million. For you, that’s pretty good. That’s one of your best performances yet.”

Kimmel emphasized the commitment to presenting accurate information on his show while finding the humor in the demand for a retraction, suggesting that Trump might consider suing himself. He concluded by questioning whether Trump, currently facing legal challenges, had more pressing concerns than Kimmel's comedic jabs.

