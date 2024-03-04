Here's Why E. Jean Carroll Urged Judge to Reject Donald Trump's Request to Delay $83M Judgement

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual abuse. Readers' discretion is advised.

E. Jean Carroll is an established author whose encounter with Donald Trump created a storm. In her 2019 book, What Do We Need Men For?: A Modest Proposal, she accused Trump of sexual misconduct in a department store’s dressing room. Trump denied any such incident and claimed her story was a marketing ploy, per The Guardian. Since Carroll’s reputation was greatly affected, she sued Trump for defamation. The trial began in early January, and the judge eventually ruled in favor of the writer. Recently, Carroll’s legal counsel has asked the court to deny Trump's request to delay paying after the much-awaited judgment, per CNN.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stephanie Keith

The twice-impeached former president asked the preceding judge of the case, Lewis A. Kaplan, for an extension or 'allow him to post a lesser amount ranging from $24 million to $40 million.' Carroll’s lawyers were in no way happy about the request and didn’t entertain it. Her attorneys had a fiery response to the ordeal. The lawyers began their argument by saying, “He doesn’t offer any information about his finances or the nature and location of his assets.”

Donald Trump was warned by a former federal prosecutor on Sunday that, if he fails to post a bond or pay the full amount owed to E. Jean Carroll, the columnist's attorneys can "get to work" on collecting the judgment for defamation after this week.



"That's because Trump has to… pic.twitter.com/9356DpjF8L — Dennis Koch (@DennisKoch10) March 4, 2024

They continued to point out: “He doesn’t specify what percentage of his assets are liquid about collecting. He doesn’t even acknowledge the risks that now accompany his financial situation, from a half-billion-dollar judgment obtained by the New York Attorney General to the 91 felony charges that might end his career as a businessman permanently.”

"He's going to have to start to figure out which of his toys he's going to have to part with first."@CFColemanJr predicts Donald Trump will have to liquidate some of his properties as a way to avoid the judgments in the civil fraud and E. Jean Carroll cases. pic.twitter.com/jiwZCZ14e0 — AYMAN (@AymanMSNBC) March 4, 2024

Furthermore, the lawyers highlighted, "He simply asks the Court to ‘trust me’ and offers, in a case with an $83.3 million judgment against him, the court filing equivalent of a paper napkin; signed by the least trustworthy of borrowers." For now, Trump’s legal counsel hasn’t responded to Carroll’s lawyer's arguments.

It appears that Trump’s legal troubles have only grown since the new year began. Despite initially pleading not guilty to the charges, Trump was eventually ordered to pay $84 million to the writer. Carroll’s lawyers shared their thoughts about his financial condition and the other felonies he faces.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee/

They said, “If Trump is convicted of even a subset of the 91 felony charges lodged against him, the implications for his ability to satisfy the judgment here could be significant.” Furthermore, they continued to present a mundane possibility as an aftermath of his legal turmoil, saying, “Trump’s ‘brand’ - purportedly his most valuable asset, though not one that can easily be utilized to satisfy a civil judgment - may sugar as a result of the various legal proceedings in which he is enmeshed.”

The lawyers added a very plausible conclusion to their thoughts about how this could all end for Trump. They said, “By the time the post-trial motions [or the appeal] are fully resolved, Trump may be in a very different position: He could then be President of the United States.” This is an extremely realistic possibility and is something lawyers fighting against him are fearful about.

Note: If you are being subjected to sexual assault or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)