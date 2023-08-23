Britney Spears’s ‘Iron Clad’ Prenup With Sam Asghari ‘Barring Him’ From Her Assets Revealed

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are headed towards a rather ugly divorce after announcing their split. The estranged couple are set to get divorced as soon as possible. The singer and her soon-to-be ex-husband had reportedly been having troubles in their love lives. Which eventually led to them calling things off for the better. But, in terms of finances, the two had a prenup signed before they got married. Details about their prenup were uncovered by TMZ.

As per sources, Asghari won’t be getting a single penny of the Grammy singer’s money, nor will she have to offer spousal support to him. He will reportedly be walking without any money. Sources close to the two offered a detailed description of Spears’ ‘ironclad’ prenup. While without a penny, her estranged husband is permitted to keep several luxe gifts from her. Spears reportedly gifted him numerous cars. Details on other confectionaries remain unknown for the moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

As far as the prenup goes, there is apparently an “extensive confidentiality clause” that mentions another strict instruction. In the event that the couple part ways [which they recently did], Asghari is banned from ever discussing his relationship in any manner with another person.

UPDATE: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s prenup leaves him with no payout for their divorce and also prevents him from getting any type of spousal support. pic.twitter.com/6MS9JPfGrF — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) August 18, 2023

This was done so as to protect their integrity. But while he’s been offered a set of rules to abide by, she doesn’t have any such restrictions to take note of. But even though this document was legally binding and clearly stated that Asghari was to get nothing from Spears, his lawyer had something to say about that.

Sam Asghari is reportedly threatening to release ‘extraordinarily embarrassing’ information about Britney Spears if prenup is not renegotiated. pic.twitter.com/O292WVoeiq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 17, 2023

Neal Hersh, Asghari's lawyer, has filed several documents of divorce in an attempt to demand ‘spousal support’. But given what they initially agreed upon, Hersh is now seeking to challenge the divorce filing. He pointed out that there were perhaps other aspects of the case that were yet to be explored.

Britney Spears has gathered top Hollywood divorce attorney, Laura Wasser, and the lawyer who helped end her conservatorship, Matthew Rosengart, for her divorce from Sam Asghari.



Sam is reportedly trying to contest their prenup to get more money from her. pic.twitter.com/6c4YfySqGf — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 17, 2023

And that it hadn’t been done before. He poetically wrote about community, followed by quasi-community. Here's how the debate may argue about the matter: If the details and requirements change or if it is "successfully challenged," then and only then would the confidentiality clause remain unaltered.

Sam Asghari has officially filed for divorce from Britney Spears, citing “irreconcilable differences.”



Sam's lawyer will argue that the prenup is not enforceable and should be thrown out, according to @TMZ. pic.twitter.com/jKpZYXuTfA — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 17, 2023

In reality, though, the aftermath of this could prove to be deadly for the singer herself due to the media’s attention. The reality, however, is quite different for her given the aftermath of all of this. But numerous sources report how quickly this could turn into a debacle in public and how cautiously she’s proceeding with it. "Sam has a LOT of first-hand knowledge about Britney, their relationship, their arguments, her challenges, etc., And if there’s even a possibility that might become public. Britney will gladly pay Sam for peace of mind" confessed a source.

Sam Asghari asking Britney Spears for more prenup money may impact K-Fed’s child support: lawyer https://t.co/mSBS9XZdYi pic.twitter.com/eqHTOqyxap — Page Six (@PageSix) August 17, 2023

In conclusion, legal teams from both sides will hash out details accordingly. And sources speculate on Spears’ actions moving forward. Perhaps she would just cut a deal and write off a check for a total of "several thousand dollars". A part of this amount is to be strictly concealed and will be included under a confidentiality clause. And if Asghari violates the NDA, he’ll be required to return the said amount.

