Here's a List Of The Charges and Prison Time Donald Trump Is Likely To Face if Found Guilty

Former President Donald Trump is under the heat after his latest indictment from the Justice Department. The twice-impeached president is facing a staggering total of 78 charges as per reports. Which can account for nearly a decade in prison if he's found guilty of all of them. However, regardless of the gravity of the situation and heaps of evidence that could potentially convict him, Trump claims that he is innocent.

78 felonies: Hundreds of years in prison threaten Donald Trump



▪️With his latest indictment from the Department of Justice, former President Donald Trump now faces a whopping 78 counts and, if convicted of the maximum penalty on each count, could theoretically face hundreds of… pic.twitter.com/QGhDakumtC — Sprinter (@Sprinter99800) August 3, 2023

The possibility of Trump being sentenced to prison for that long is highly unlikely. This is because in a usual scenario depending on the severity of the case, either a person is charged on multiple counts and serves them simultaneously. Or a maximum penalty is imposed but is owed to the intensity and gravity of the crime committed.

List of Charges & Prison-Time Faced by Donald Trump:

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

For Retention of National Defence Documents [DOJ Classified Case]. Trump is charged with 32 counts. For each count, if convicted he could face 10 years in prison. And, for falsifying business records [Manhattan DA- Hush-money case], 34 counts; 4 years for each count. In addition to this, He may go to prison for a total of 10 years for, Conspiracy to threaten or oppress someone exercising a constitutional right [Election case]

Trump is facing 78 criminal charges across three cases, making him the first former president to be criminally indicted in U.S. history. https://t.co/68d6S46fAm — Newsweek (@Newsweek) August 2, 2023

The former president is looking at 20 years if convicted for the following:

1] Corruptly obstructing an official proceeding [DOJ 2020 Election Case]

2]Conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding [Election case]

3]Conspiracy to obstruct justice [Documents case]

4] Withholding records from an official proceeding [documents case]

5] Concealing records from man official proceedings [documents case]

6] Concealing documents from federal investigators [documents case]

7] Altering, destroying, or hiding something sought by the government [documents case]

8] Corruptly altering, destroying, or hiding something sought by the government [documents case]

In conclusion of the list, he's looking at 5 years in prison for the following:

1] Conspiracy to defraud the United States [election case]

2] Scheme to conceal [documents case]

3] Lying to the US government [documents case]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

In response to the recently added charges, the former president posted a cryptic post on his official Instagram account. The message on it read, "This is not a prosecution, it's a persecution" and featured a silhouette of him waving from what appears to be the door of his private jet.

He added no caption to explain what he meant. In the comment section, several of his fans seemed to offer him their unwavering support. "Standing with you President Trump!" said one person. "Fully support you, President Trump! " added one more person. "We got your back!" said the last one.

But, at the same time, there were several others who were in disagreement with the ordeal. One such person mentioned that Trump should perhaps 'cut a deal' as chances to avoid federal prison were now low. "Your chances of avoiding prison are dwindling. Better cut a deal soon…" concluded the person.

